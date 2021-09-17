Karlae Celebrates Her Birthday With New Single "Sheesh"
Young Stoner Life Records has been having an incredible year, developing more of their artists and ensuring that they remain one of Atlanta's premier hip-hop labels. Known for unity and family values, Young Thug's group has ushered in the new generation of SlimeStars this year, with FN DaDealer, Yung Kayo, YTB Trench, Bslime, and others coming up. Other artists, like Karlae, have been with Thug for years, and she's just now experiencing her blessings with one of the hottest records on the #1 album Slime Language 2, "I Like."www.hotnewhiphop.com
