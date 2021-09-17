CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA panel votes against COVID-19 booster recommendation

By Nathaniel Weixel
The Hill
The Hill
 14 days ago
A federal advisory panel said Friday the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should not approve a third booster dose of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for everyone 16 or older, but indicated they would be open to boosters for older people.

The panel voted overwhelmingly against the recommendation, 16 to 2.

Friday's vote from the FDA's vaccine advisory committee deals a major blow to the Biden administration's plan to administer booster doses beginning Sept. 20.

The increasingly contentious issue of boosters has divided outside scientists as well as some inside the FDA.

The panel's vote is not binding, so FDA doesn't have to accept the results. But if the agency doesn't, it will raise significant questions of political interference and pit agency scientists against political officials who signed off on the booster plan.

In an unusual move last month, President Biden and top health officials, including Surgeon General Vicek Murthy, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky , publicly announced a booster shot program would begin the week of Sept. 20, well before the FDA and CDC examined the evidence.

While officials have been careful to say the booster program is contingent on the FDA and CDC giving the green light, they have been criticized by some public health experts for speaking as if the approval was a given.

B. Real
14d ago

FDA is trying to act like they are some credible institution now after sanctioning the poisoning of America. They give you this fake decision to make you think their approval of the vaccine was really credible. FOH!!!

1052
iGPyro14
14d ago

Impeach Biden, the White House should never force vaccines on anyone!

697
Fun n Games
14d ago

The government’s problem is some of us are aren’t dying off like they thought we would. So increase the toxic vaccine and more are sure to go! This is truly a demonic administration. Now if only we could stop them!

284
