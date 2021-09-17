A Halloween pop-up bar, this one with a Dracula theme, is back for the season in Wichita

It’s been a year since Headshots Bar & Grill in Brittany Center, 2120 N. Woodlawn, brought the idea of a Halloween pop-up bar to Wichita. Now, it’s launching another one. “Apparition: Dracula” is the title of the temporary drinking experience, which opens this weekend in the Table Top Java Shop next door to Headshots Bar & Grill in Brittany Center, 2120 N. Woodlawn, and runs through Halloween, Oct. 31. Like last year’s bar, which was called just “Apparition,” this one will feature creepy cocktails (including some served in hospital blood bags) and lots of terrifying decor that makes the room look like Dracula’s castle.