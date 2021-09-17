ESPN is (Unsurprisingly) The Most ‘Must-Have’ Cable Channel According to Beta Research

ABC’s Wonder Years reboot put up respectable Nielsen numbers for its premiere Wednesday, fitting in well with the network’s comedy lineup and scoring the best adults 18-49 rating for a series debut in the first three days of the new season. Survivor returned from a year away to solid numbers for CBS, though it fell just short of Fox’s The Masked Singer in the 18-49 demographic. NBC’s Chicago trio delivered the night’s biggest total audiences. The Wonder Years drew 3.23 million viewers and a 0.67 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC, holding on to nearly all of its lead-in audience from The...

