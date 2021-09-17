ESPN is (Unsurprisingly) The Most ‘Must-Have’ Cable Channel According to Beta Research

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleLive sports are the last bastion of hope for advertisers and broadcast companies alike — and as this Beta Research poll shows us, it’s for good reason. According to the Beta Research poll, 40 percent of surveyed consumers said ESPN was a must-have in their cable package, the highest across all stations. This year, ESPN ranked first, followed by the Discovery Channel, Food Network, History, CNN, National Geographic, The Weather Channel, and Fox News. Last year, Food Network knocked ESPN from the mountaintop and was voted the most “must-have” station of the bunch.

