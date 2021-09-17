Deathloop PC update fixes some achievements and improves crash explainers
A new Deathloop PC update has just arrived bearing fixes for bugged achievements and improvements to some crash reports. Arkane explained the update in a Steam post, and was quick to affirm that it's still in the process of investigating reports of stuttering frame rates on PC. "We are exploring causes and potential fixes and will update you with more information when it becomes available," the studio said in the update, inviting players to continue to submit performance feedback via Bethesda support. "We appreciate your patience."www.gamesradar.com
