Deathloop PC update fixes some achievements and improves crash explainers

Deathloop has been getting great review scores across the board, including right here. It currently has an 88 on Metacritic, making it one of the best-reviewed games of the year so far. But the PC version of Deathloop seems to have a bit of a problem with stuttering, with a few possible fixes. As of right now, the game is sitting at a 61% Mixed rating on Steam. Taking a look at user reviews, there’s a clear pattern as to why. While attempting to play the game, both micro-stutters and larger stutters appear, grinding gameplay to a literal halt. It’s not limited to people with weaker rigs, either, as people are seeing this happen even on an RTX 3080.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO