A developer paid $6.5 million for the former Romar Beach Baptist Church at 23370 Perdido Beach Blvd., in Orange Beach, according to court records. The buyer plans to develop a hotel on the 1.7 acre site. David Milstead of Bellator Commercial and Steve Henry of Bellator Real Estate & Development handled the transaction. The proposed hotel would carry the Marriott brand with 76 rooms, according to the Orange Beach Planning Commission.The original beachfront building was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan in 2004, and the church was rebuilt in 2008. Hurricane Sally caused major water damage to the building.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO