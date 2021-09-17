CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State vs. Boise State game predictions and pick

By Cody Nagel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma State is going through the final preparations for its first road game of the season as it makes the long trip north to Boise State in a Week 3 matchup. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. CT on FS1 with Aaron Goldsmith and Mark Helfrich on the call. This will be the first-ever trip to Idaho for the Cowboys, who are 3.5-point underdogs against the Broncos on the blue turf of Albertsons Stadium, per Caesars Casino & Sportsbook. The O/U is 57.5. Oklahoma State is 0-2 ATS this season, while Boise State is 2-0.

Sports
