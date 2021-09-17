Nightbooks Brings the Bewitching Krysten Ritter Back to Netflix for Halloween
The recent resurgence in horror movies seems to have not only cornered the adult market recently, with the likes of A Quiet Place II and The Forever Purge doing decent business at the post pandemic box office, but is also coming into its own in the children's market with the likes of RL Stine's Just Beyond heading to Disney+ this Halloween, and this week, Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter bringing some style to Nightbooks on Netflix. The movie will certainly hit the right chord for younger audiences who enjoyed the Jack Black starring Goosebumps and the like, and even for adults, there is plenty to like about this witchy tale.movieweb.com
