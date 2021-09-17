CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Nightbooks Brings the Bewitching Krysten Ritter Back to Netflix for Halloween

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent resurgence in horror movies seems to have not only cornered the adult market recently, with the likes of A Quiet Place II and The Forever Purge doing decent business at the post pandemic box office, but is also coming into its own in the children's market with the likes of RL Stine's Just Beyond heading to Disney+ this Halloween, and this week, Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter bringing some style to Nightbooks on Netflix. The movie will certainly hit the right chord for younger audiences who enjoyed the Jack Black starring Goosebumps and the like, and even for adults, there is plenty to like about this witchy tale.

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Cancels Expensive New Show After Just One Season

It’s been a while since Netflix canceled a high-profile original show, but the streaming service is back to wielding the axe above the head of content that doesn’t perform up to standard. The latest episodic project to bite the dust is Hit & Run, which only premiered on August 6th but has already been consigned to the scrapheap, as per Deadline.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What’s Leaving Netflix — September 2021

Netflix has released a list of titles that will be leaving its service during September. This has become a monthly ritual in recent years as the ever-changing nature of media licensing means that shows can change hosts with little to no notice. However, what stands out about September’s list is how many big-hitters are leaving the service.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
Person
Krysten Ritter
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Vampire Movie Is Finding New Life On Streaming

Remember the Dark Universe? It’s okay if you don’t, the ambitious and ultimately misguided attempt at a shared mythology based on Universal’s stable of classic monsters was gone in the blink of an eye, with Tom Cruise’s The Mummy turning out so poorly that even the studio admitted the entire idea was a failure.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Has The #2 Movie On Netflix Today

Between 1995 and 2010, Denzel Washington and Tony Scott collaborated on five movies, and the plot almost always revolved around a mode of transport. Whether it was by accident or design, the duo clearly enjoyed each other’s company when it came to an action thriller hinging on a vehicle of some description.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Netflix's Nightbooks Reveals First 3 Minutes of The Horror Family Film

One of the most highly-anticipated movies coming to Netflx this month is the Sam Raimi-produced Nightbooks, the film adaptation of J.A. White's 2018 novel about kids who have to feed a fiendish witch's lust for scary stories. Directed by David Yarovesky, with a script from Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis,...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Elizabeth Olsen Has Had One Of The Top Movies On Netflix All Week

When WandaVision was at the height of its popularity earlier this year, some fans were shocked to discover that Elizabeth Olsen was in fact the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley, such is the way she has managed to forge her own career away from the spotlight that dogged her siblings as they grew up in the public eye.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween#Nightbooks Brings#Marvel#Rotten Tomatoes
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
MOVIES
MIX 108

Netflix Unveils Horror Lineup For Halloween 2021

It’s officially September. Kids are back in school, the leaves are changing color, and every product at the grocery store comes in a pumpkin spice varietal. That means it is almost time for Halloween — and that means the streaming services are starting to lure horror fans with exclusive horror films and television shows.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
spoilertv.com

Love And Death - Krysten Ritter Joins Cast

Krysten Ritter is set as a lead alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Patrick Fugit and Lily Rabe in HBO Max’s Love and Death, a limited series about the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery’s murder of Betty Gore in 1980. Ritter will play Sherry Cleckler in the series from...
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

Shang-Chi Is Set to Topple Black Widow as the Biggest Movie of 2021

Marvel's newest movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is poised to become the year's highest-grossing release at the domestic box office. As it stands now, Shang-Chi is in the No. 2 spot just behind fellow Marvel Studios movie Black Widow in No. 1. Shang-Chi currently stands at just $200K behind Black Widow through Thursday's box office numbers, and it's certainly going to pass that number by the end of the day.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 17

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, Sept. 17 proves that everyone loves Denzel Washington, as his 2012 film Safe House leaps all the way into the No. 1 spot. Also new to the list is 2017's Birth of the Dragon, a dramatization of Bruce Lee's life. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Kate drops to No. 2, while Krysten Ritter's kids horror movie Nightbooks moves up to No. 3.
TV SHOWS
MovieWeb

Sam Raimi Reacts to Doc Ock's Return in Spider-Man: No Way Home: That Was Beautiful

It was last month that the worst kept secret in Marvel's history finally became a reality on screen, when the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer brought a number of surprises and the very expected arrival of Alfred Molina's Doc Ock. The record breaking trailer brought a first look at the return of Tom Holland's Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter-ego in the aftermath of Spider-Man: Far From Home, when his identity was revealed to the world by Mysterio. Along with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, making his first MCU appearance since Endgame, the footage hinted at a number of previous villains from Spidey's history making an appearance in the movie, many of them from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy.
MOVIES
Deadline

New On Disney+ For October: Daily Schedule Of Movies, TV & Originals

The Disney+ schedule for October 2021 is packed with programming from the Disney mothership, Pixar, Marvel, the Star Wars universe, National Geographic and more. The streamer will make Marvel’s Black Widow available to all subscribers at no additional cost on October 6. For kids, Muppets Haunted Mansion premieres on October 8 and LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales drops October 1. Season finales in October include those for Turner & Hooch, What If…? and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life. See below for the full Disney+ schedule for October. October 1 Alvin And The Chipmunks Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip Just Roll With It: You...
TV & VIDEOS
Disability Scoop

Netflix Brings Back Autism Dating Show

A documentary series following young people with autism as they experience the world of dating is set to return. The second season of “Love on the Spectrum” will debut on Netflix this month with six new 45-minute episodes. The series, which first premiered on the streaming service last year, features...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy