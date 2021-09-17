Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Sitting against Steelers
Jacobs (toe/ankle) won't play in Week 2 against the Steelers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports. Jacobs looked noticeably hobbled at times in Monday's win over the Ravens but still managed to rumble for two touchdowns. Rather than continue to gut it out, Jacobs will get a week off to heal in hopes of returning closer to full health before the Raiders host the Dolphins in Week 3. Kenyan Drake could be in line for a three-down role Sunday, with Peyton Barber spelling him on early downs and the possibility of a Trey Ragas sighting or two.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0