Vikings' Nick Vigil: Not on injury report

 8 days ago

Vigil (ankle) was not listed on the Vikings' injury report ahead of Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official website reports. Vigil was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before handling every rep to cap Week 2 prep. The 27-year-old drew the start in place of Anthony Barr (knee) during Week 1, registering 10 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack across 69 defensive snaps.

