Series Preview: Mariners (78-68) at Royals (66-80)
After three straight series losses and a crushing pair of losses to the Red Sox, the Mariners playoff hopes are all but gone. Technically, they’re only four games behind Boston for the second Wild Card spot, but they’d have to leapfrog two other teams to even think about challenging for that last postseason slot. They head into their final road trip of the season needing a miracle to stay relevant in the playoff picture.www.lookoutlanding.com
