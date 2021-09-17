NBA 2K22 Next Gen Sept. 17 Update Patch Notes Explained

PUBG Mobile is set to receive its 1.6 update tomorrow (September 14), but here’s everything you can expect to change with the new update. While the team has yet to divulge the nitty-gritty such as individual bug fixes, they have revealed the big changes you can expect with tomorrow’s update. You can also expect it to be around 690MB on Android, while being 1.6GB on iOS. It’s unclear exactly as to why there’s such a huge discrepancy in file sizes, but if we learn more, we’ll let you know. In the meantime, here’s everything coming with PUBG Mobile update 1.6!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO