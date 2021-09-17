NBA 2K22 Next Gen Sept. 17 Update Patch Notes Explained
On Friday morning, 2K released a minor update for NBA 2K22 Next Gen, as well as provided some clarity on their roadmap for patches in the near future. Unfortunately, however, instead of making the title more stable, it appears players on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S are taking to the timeline to chronicle their newfound issues. From endless loading times to corrupted MyPlayer saves, here's a breakdown of the Sept. 17 update patch notes, and some of the reported issues that have promptly arisen since its release.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 0