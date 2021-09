PARK CITY, Utah — Congressman Blake Moore, who represents the congressional district covering Park City and Summit County, will be hosting a telephone townhall event on Thursday, September 23 at 7 pm.

You can call in at (833) 305-1678.

The press release announcing the event said Moore plans to discuss inflation, immigration, Afghanistan, Hill Air Force Base, and updates from Washington.

