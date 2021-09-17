CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

W12 engine disappears for regular Bentley Continental GT in 2022

By Jonathon Ramsey
Autoblog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe non-Speed version of the Bentley Continental GT will not be available with a W12 engine in 2022. It'll be V8 only. CarBuzz noticed the change missing on Bentley's Continental Range page, and when the outlet put the question to the English automaker, the answer came back, "GT Speed and GT Speed Convertible are the only way to get a Continental with the W12 for 22MY." So ends a 13-year run of being able to choose how many horses and torques you wanted to pair with your leather and wood.

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial Times

Is this ‘the most dynamic Bentley ever’?

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Cars, bikes, planes and boats news. At the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2003, Bentley’s then-CEO Dr Franz-Josef Paefgen was asked whether or not he might consider building a souped-up, stripped-out version of the then recently launched Continental GT. “No. It isn’t that sort of car,” came the decisive answer.
CARS
CNET

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed: More power and better reflexes

Bentley debuts a new Continental GT Speed for the 2022 model year featuring more power, sharper handling and light styling changes. In addition to the coupe, the GT Speed will be available as a convertible. The drop-top version is capable of sprinting to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. 7 of...
CARS
Motorious

Bentley Bacalar Is Completely Roofless

There’s absolutely no top to put up on this thing…. Going completely roofless for a car is something virtually unheard of. Most people want a folding soft top, if not a removable fiberglass top or even a soft top which snaps or straps into place. But Bentley thinks customers will leap at the chance to pay $2 million to own the Bentley Bacalar, a coachbuilt masterpiece with no top at all.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bentley Continental Gt#W12 Engine#Stern#Continental Range#English
CNET

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed first drive review: Power and precision

The Bentley Continental GT is a velvet hammer with a muscular engine and a Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous-quality cabin. If somehow that's still not enough, Bentley has something special up its sleeve in the form of the new Continental GT Speed. Based on the Continental GT W12, the Speed dials up the coupe's styling, power and handling, resulting in not only the baddest Conti GT on the Beverly Hills block, but one of the finest grand tourers ever built.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed: A Little Bit More, Everywhere

In 2003, the year we reviewed the first Bentley Continental GT, Dave Brailsford took over as performance director of British Cycling, where he became known for the phrase, "the aggregation of marginal gains." He explained the working philosophy to the BBC as breaking down every aspect of riding a bicycle—from pedals to the best pillows for the best sleep—and improving each aspect 1 percent to achieve a significant cumulative improvement.
CARS
Wallpaper*

Bentley’s Continental GT Speed reaches giddy new heights

Some cars tap into our primal emotions. The Bentley Continental GT Speed does this effortlessly through automobile beauty, artistry, and extraordinary vigour. Bentley motors’ latest car is the marque’s most powerful in its 101-year history. It is also a classic grand tourer – happy to leisurely cruise scenic Sicilian roads, navigate the narrow twisting lanes flanked by vineyards that lead to the volcanic Etna, then power at incredible speed along the makeshift Bentley racetrack at the abandoned Nato base at Comiso Airport.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Bentley Continental Speed's W12 Gets A Deeper Growl Thanks To Akrapovic Exhaust

When thinking about cars best suited to a blaring exhaust note, a Ferrari or Mercedes-AMG springs to mind more readily than a Bentley. Then again, among the ultra-luxury echelon of automakers like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Maybach, it's Bentley that has tried harder to imbue its cars with a sense of connection to the driver. Perhaps that's why it's not shocking that a new titanium sports exhaust system from Akropovic is now available for the Bentley Continental GT Speed and GT Speed Convertible. The new exhaust system not only saves over 15 pounds but improves throttle response and creates a more distinctive burble.
CARS
Autoblog

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback priced and headed to dealers now

Pricing is out for the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, and as expected, it’s more expensive than the sedan. Your entry-level model is the LX, which is combined with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder and a CVT. It starts at $23,915, including the destination charge. That’s $1,220 more than the LX sedan. For...
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

BMW Z8 coupes from this shop are prettier than the original roadster

If the 1998 BMW M Coupe was a clown shoe, then a new third-party, fixed-head design inspired by the BMW Z8 is an elegant cap-toe oxford. Named the Oletha, the car is described as an infusion of American ingenuity and passion into. German engineering and precision by its builders, Smit...
CARS
Autoblog

Toyota Land Cruiser 300-series gets a Liberty Walk makeover

The Toyota Land Cruiser might be dead in the U.S. after 2021, but the next-generation 300-series is a hot commodity in the rest of the world, with a confluence of demand and microchip shortages swelling the waiting list to four years in some regions. Of course, with any car this popular, it was only a matter of time before a tuning house came out with an over-the-top styling package.
CARS
motor1.com

690-bhp Nissan Juke-R with GT-R engine wants over £200,000

The Nissan Juke has been dead since 2018 Well, at least in the US where it's practically replaced by the more standard-looking Kicks. But if you're looking to buy one but don't want the anaemic engine and the arguably problematic Nissan CVT, there's the Juke-R that can be found elsewhere in the world. In fact, one out of the five Nissan Juke-Rs ever made is currently on sale in Germany via VDM Cars, but it's asking for a hefty sum – like, 237,941 euros hefty or around £204,000 with the current exchange rates, basically supercar money for a Nissan Juke.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Is this the fire-breathing Camaro Z/28 that Chevrolet reportedly canned?

General Motors Design's social media pages are brimming with fascinating what-ifs. Most of these cars are extremely futuristic and not intended to preview production models, but an enigmatic Camaro published recently might be an exception to this unwritten rule. Posted on Instagram, the sketch depicts a sixth-generation Camaro whose design...
CARS
Robb Report

Porsche May Turn the 718 Into an All-Electric Sports Car for 2025

Porsche is looking to give the 718 lineup a major jolt. It sounds like the German marque is giving serious consideration to electrifying the long-running sports car, according to Car and Driver. Even better, the next-generation 718 could arrive on American shores as soon as 2025. There have been rumors of a battery-powered 718 for a while now, but it’s now starting to seem like more than just mere idle speculation. The auto publication reports that sources within and outside the company have confirmed the EV is in the works. The powertrain is still in development, but the vehicle will be built...
CARS
Robb Report

This Rare 1-of-12 Porsche 959 F-Series Prototype Just Popped Up for Sale

When it comes to 1980s Porsches, there’s no model quite like the 959. And now one of the prototypes that helped make the supercar so special could be yours. Mechatronik, a rare car dealer based in Germany, just listed a 959 F-Series prototype for sale on its website, spotted by Motor1.com. The gorgeous car is just one of 12 prototype models built during the development of the legendary speed machine, only four of which survive today. Introduced in 1986, the 959 was, essentially, the German marque’s attempt at a street-legal race car. This isn’t hyperbole, either, as it was originally designed to...
BUYING CARS
Morganton News Herald

5 vehicles that will be discontinued in 2022

Here are five outgoing vehicles that will be driving into the sunset after the 2021 model year. Car shoppers are buying crossovers and SUVs in large numbers. Automakers are constantly introducing new models and nameplates to their lineups to meet consumer preferences and to keep their lineup fresh. With that comes the need to cycle older models out.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

2022 Porsche 911 GTS First Drive Review | The ideal middle ground

ATLANTA – A fantasy car deserves a fantasy road, and vice-versa. So we introduced the 2022 Porsche 911 GTS to the Chattahoochee National Forest in Georgia, on some of the fastest, friskiest mountain curves you’ll encounter east of the Mississippi. Porsche’s family planning adds five GTS variants to the “992”...
ATLANTA, GA
Autoblog

Function by Black Bridge Motors looks like a Defender, has a Wrangler twist

Black Bridge Motors is a classic vehicle shop in Norwalk, Conn., that restores and restomods just about anything and can upgrade individual components in just about any way a customer is ready to pay for. With deep experience in modifying Land Rover Defenders, and with moneyed clients not yet tired of having old Landies made new, the outfit is now in the business of creating its own line of custom vintage off-roaders under the brand name Function by Black Bridge Motors.
NORWALK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy