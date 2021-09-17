Treasury to issue new cryptocurrency sanctions after ransomware attacks
By Makena Kelly
The Verge
8 days ago
The Biden administration is preparing to issue a series of actions, including sanctions, to make it more difficult for hackers to profit off of ransomware attacks through the use of digital currency, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Friday. According to the Journal, the Treasury Department plans...
The U.S. government has issued a new warning concerning Conti ransomware attacks following a rapid increase in Conti attacks. The joint alert from the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation states that more than 400 attacks on U.S. and international organizations have been seen recently. The FBI had previously issued a warning on Conti in May.
Digital identity management firm FYEO says it has discovered hundreds of instances of breached credentials from employees of NEW Cooperative, the Iowa-based farm service provider hit with a ransomware attack in recent days. Tammy Kahn, COO of FYEO, told ZDNet that when researchers searched through the company's database, they found...
The White House imposed sanctions Tuesday against SUEX, a virtual currency exchange that enables users to trade cryptocurrency or other digital currencies, for its role in facilitating financial transactions for ransomware actors. Spearheaded by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Controls (OFAC), the new commercial and financial penalties against SUEX are intended to punish the platform "for its part in facilitating financial transactions for ransomware actors, involving illicit proceeds from at least eight ransomware variants," according to Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo.
The Biden administration on Tuesday imposed sanctions against a cryptocurrency exchange in one of the most direct US efforts yet to cut off revenue for ransomware groups that have cost the economy hundreds of millions of dollars. The sanctions cut access to US markets for Suex, a cryptocurrency exchange that...
A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time.
In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again.
The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all.
The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
The cryptocurrency community launched an all-out but ill-fated lobbying blitz to water down new proposed tax reporting rules that could be passed into law as early as next week, but now the industry is changing tacks and gearing up for a constitutional fight in the courts that could help redefine Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable government inquiries into Americans' financial lives.
Reuters and the CBC first reported that Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou would appear in a Brooklyn federal courtroom today via streaming video and enter a plea regarding US charges against her. Canadian authorities arrested the Chinese executive in December 2018 on suspicion of violating US sanctions, and she has remained there on house arrest ever since, fighting US attempts at extradition. Hearings in her extradition case ended in August, with the ruling scheduled for October 21st.
Calls are growing louder for a fourth $2,000 stimulus check to most Americans. A petition calls for recurring payments of $2,000 in form of stimulus check to adults and $1,000 to children. The Change.org petition calls for $2,000 payments to adults and $1,000 payments for kids immediately. It also calls...
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Over the next few weeks, federal lawmakers in Washington have some increasingly important deadlines looming: approve the federal budget and raise the country’s debt ceiling. First up, the federal budget expires in 10 days. The...
Former military intelligence analyst Brett Velicovich said on Thursday that the report of federal agencies buying Chinese drones "poses a national security risk." Federal law enforcement agencies in the Biden administration are reportedly purchasing surveillance drones from China that have previously been labeled a potential national security threat by the Pentagon.
Could the government shut down next week, for the third time in three years? It's a possibility as Congress nears a deadline to keep the government open and doesn't appear to have enough votes to do it. Here's why, and what would happen if there is a shut down. -...
A top Huawei executive will soon walk free in Canada and be able to return to China after the Biden Justice Department agreed to enter into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Chinese military-linked company and acquiesced to ending the United States’s extradition request.
The U.S. government is most likely to have insufficient cash to meet all its financial obligations sometime between Oct. 15 and Nov. 4 if the federal borrowing limit isn't raised, according to a new projection released Friday by the Bipartisan Policy Center.
AdvertisementsOn September 23 2021, an Imgur user shared a TikTok video in which a user claims that most hospitals have to “legally forgive your medical bills” if you earn less than 300 percent of the federal poverty guidelines”:. The Video’s Claims About Hospitals Forgiving Medical Bills. The clip was highly...
Comments / 0