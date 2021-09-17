CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Treasury to issue new cryptocurrency sanctions after ransomware attacks

By Makena Kelly
The Verge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is preparing to issue a series of actions, including sanctions, to make it more difficult for hackers to profit off of ransomware attacks through the use of digital currency, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Friday. According to the Journal, the Treasury Department plans...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
siliconangle.com

Government issues Conti ransomware alert following rapid increase in attacks

The U.S. government has issued a new warning concerning Conti ransomware attacks following a rapid increase in Conti attacks. The joint alert from the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation states that more than 400 attacks on U.S. and international organizations have been seen recently. The FBI had previously issued a warning on Conti in May.
SOFTWARE
CBS News

Biden administration sanctions virtual currency exchange following spike in ransomware attacks

The White House imposed sanctions Tuesday against SUEX, a virtual currency exchange that enables users to trade cryptocurrency or other digital currencies, for its role in facilitating financial transactions for ransomware actors. Spearheaded by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Controls (OFAC), the new commercial and financial penalties against SUEX are intended to punish the platform "for its part in facilitating financial transactions for ransomware actors, involving illicit proceeds from at least eight ransomware variants," according to Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Ransomware#Attackers#The Wall Street Journal#The Treasury Department#Colonial Pipeline#Howard University
AFP

How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time. In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again. The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all. The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

The crypto industry could take tax fight all the way to the Supreme Court

The cryptocurrency community launched an all-out but ill-fated lobbying blitz to water down new proposed tax reporting rules that could be passed into law as early as next week, but now the industry is changing tacks and gearing up for a constitutional fight in the courts that could help redefine Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable government inquiries into Americans' financial lives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Verge

US agrees not to pursue fraud charges against Huawei CFO

Reuters and the CBC first reported that Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou would appear in a Brooklyn federal courtroom today via streaming video and enter a plea regarding US charges against her. Canadian authorities arrested the Chinese executive in December 2018 on suspicion of violating US sanctions, and she has remained there on house arrest ever since, fighting US attempts at extradition. Hearings in her extradition case ended in August, with the ruling scheduled for October 21st.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Fox News

Former military intelligence analyst: Biden admin buying Chinese drones 'poses national security threat'

Former military intelligence analyst Brett Velicovich said on Thursday that the report of federal agencies buying Chinese drones "poses a national security risk." Federal law enforcement agencies in the Biden administration are reportedly purchasing surveillance drones from China that have previously been labeled a potential national security threat by the Pentagon.
U.S. POLITICS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

What to know about a potential government shutdown

Could the government shut down next week, for the third time in three years? It's a possibility as Congress nears a deadline to keep the government open and doesn't appear to have enough votes to do it. Here's why, and what would happen if there is a shut down. -...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy