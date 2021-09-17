The 8 Best Vacuums For Hardwood Floors
Any vacuum can work on hardwood floors, but if you want a superior clean, then you need a model with bristles specific to hardwood. Harsher brush rolls that are great for pulling up dirt from carpets tend to scatter debris on hardwood, so softer bristles are preferred—and they won’t damage your floor’s finish. If you have both carpet and hard floors, then a good compromise would be a vacuum where you can turn the brush roll on and off depending on the surface. Some models even have sensors that switch between both settings seamlessly.www.popularmechanics.com
