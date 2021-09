CINCINNATI — First came the slump. Then came the neck injury. “I don’t think so,” Chris Taylor said when asked if trying to play through stiffness in his neck had led to the downturn in his offensive production over the past month or so. “I’ve just been kind of grinding with my mechanics. I’ve been having trouble finding a consistent feel that’s repeatable each and every day. It feels like every day … was just kind of searching for something new. Every day felt a little different.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO