Police investigators relying on public's tips to solve Gabby Petito's disappearance

The desperate search for Gabby Petito continues as police on Friday said that they're received many tips in the nationwide case.

The development comes as the fiancé of the Blue Point native remains silent.

It's been nearly a week since Gabby Petito's family reported her missing. With each passing day, anxiety and frustration are mounting for Gabby's family.

"If you love Gabby as your sister, and you knew your brother was home on the 10th and no Gaby to be found, who lives in that house and told no one?" said Gabby's father, Joe Petito, blasting her boyfriend Brian Laundrie's sister over her remarks about love in a national television interview about the disappearanc e.

"Me and my family want Gabby to be found safe. She's like a sister, and my children love her and all I want is for her to come home safe," said Cassie Laundrie, Brian Laundrie's sister, during the interview.

But Joe Petito says the Laundries have a twisted sense of love because they're withholding valuable information about her whereabouts.

"I'm hoping that the pleas and the begging and the community and the, you know, the entire damn planet knocks some sense into her, where she's like 'I've got to speak, like I can't live with this on my conscience,'" Joe Petito remarked.

The Laundrie family's silence is in stark contrast with the outcry and outpouring of support from Petito's family, friends and even strangers.

Volunteers are helping police look for Petito in Salt Lake City, Utah, by distributing flyers and asking others if they recognize Petito.

Police say they're relying on tips from the public to fill in the gaps left by Laundrie's silence.

"Two people went on this trip and only one returned. Every tip that comes in as far as what gas station that vehicle stopped in or any other interaction that somebody may have had with Brian or Gabby, we certainly want to know about," said North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor.

Meantime, protesters are expected to gather outside the Laundrie family home in North Port, Florida, Friday evening. They're people in the community calling on the Laundrie family to break their silence about Petito's whereabouts.

