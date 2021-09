Imagine taking your dogs for a walk, only to hear a gun fire, and then realize one of your dogs has been shot. That's exactly what happened to Gail Roderick on Saturday, September 18th. She was walking with her three dogs at the Saranac/Lowell State Game area at approximately 6:45 pm. Her Australian Cattle Dog, Huck, was walking in front of her when she heard the shot and saw her dog had taken a bullet. Even after she yelled "you shot my dog, where are you?" someone fired off two additional shots. The best guess is the shooter was down by the river bank and shooting in a southward direction.

LOWELL, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO