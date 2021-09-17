Bath & Body Works Canada Is Hiring Over 100 Seasonal Workers Across The Country Right Now
Yes — job perks include discounts on the products! 🕯️. There are more than 100 Bath & Body Works Canada jobs being hired for and you can apply online right now!. The retailer posted on Instagram that they're hiring at stores across the country and postings for the jobs reveal that they're "hiring immediately" to get people to work as seasonal sales associate positions for the holiday season.www.narcity.com
