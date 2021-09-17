Crocs taps Saweetie for zesty new Hidden Valley Ranch-inspired shoes

It's no secret that Saweetie is a fan of ranch dressing, which makes her the perfect person to tap for Crocs' latest shoe release.

The "Best Friend" rapper posted a video of herself heating up a pair of Crocs and Hidden Valley Ranch dressing in a microwave while pushing the "Zesty" setting.

When the microwave appears to be on fire, Saweetie is seen fanning away green smoke with her hands and opens the door to reveal a pair of what appears to be smoking hot Crocs.

"Ranch for the dip, ranch for the drip ikdr," Saweetie captioned the video.

She continued, "For a taste, click on my IG story or my link in bio. I'm giving away something yummy to celebrate this collab, and stay tuned for some other fun I've been working on with Crocs."

While the Crocs magically transform in the microwave, Saweetie's video does give a warning at the bottom, advising that Crocs collabs can't be made in a microwave so "don't try this at home."

The Hidden Valley Ranch x Crocs collaboration features nine Jibbitz charms such as pizza, fries, chicken nuggets, veggies and more.

While Saweetie's giveaway ended quickly, fans still have a chance to enter an online drawing for a chance to purchase by Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. ET.

This news comes after the "Tap In" rapper was announced as one of MAC Cosmetics' latest beauty ambassadors. Saweetie is also collaborating with McDonald's to release "The Saweetie Meal" which includes a Big Mac, fries, a four-piece nugget, Tangy BBQ sauce, "Saweetie 'n Sour" sauce and a Sprite soda.