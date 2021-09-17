CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: Blaming the wrong Tom

 8 days ago

Lowman Henry (Times-Chronicle, 9/12) has apparently forgotten who sold the Turnpike to a British financial firm, which kept control of toll rates, and toll revenue, assuring no revenues to the Commonwealth or to PennDOT. That was Tom Corbett's conversion of a public asset to "private enterprise.": It is not Tom...

www.thereporteronline.com

Tom Wolf
