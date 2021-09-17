Did Joan Crawford’s Ghost Haunt the Set of Mommie Dearest?

Linda Evangelista is speaking out for the first time about what's been keeping her out of the spotlight over the last five years. The legendary supermodel shared a candid message on Instagram Wednesday, revealing that five years ago she underwent a CoolSculpting procedure that she claims left her “brutally disfigured.” She wrote that she will be filing a lawsuit against the brand's parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics, in an effort to move forward with her life and eradicate the shame she feels. Evangelista began her statement by writing, “Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years. To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers' careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised.” She goes on to explain that the procedure allegedly increased, instead of decreasing, her fat cells leaving her “permanently deformed even after two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries.” She adds, “I have been left, as the media has described, ‘unrecognizable.’”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO