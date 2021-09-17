CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Joan Crawford’s Ghost Haunt the Set of Mommie Dearest?

Cover picture for the articleAnd more unbelievable tales from the camp classic’s set on its 40th birthday, as told by Faye Dunaway, Roger Ebert, and Rutanya Alda (a.k.a. Carol Ann). “My god,” wrote Roger Ebert when Faye Dunaway finally appeared from her dressing room on the closed set of Mommie Dearest. “She looks just like Joan Crawford.” He’d been given a rare peek at the secretive film’s production, and at Dunaway’s uncanny transformation by makeup artist Lee Harman—whose meticulous process, according to a Washington Post article, involved seven-plus hours and cross-referencing Dunaway’s face with Crawford’s using a Q-tip. Iconic thick eyebrows and blood-red clown lips were drawn atop Dunaway’s contorted face muscles. The final results were downright spooky. When Dunaway first emerged, “the set fell absolutely silent,” the actor wrote in her autobiography, Looking for Gatsby. “One told me it was like seeing Joan herself come back from the dead.”

