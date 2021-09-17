Sheriff says crash that severely injured mother and left 8-year-old critical is 'traumatizing'

A mother suffered life-threatening injuries and an 8-year-old boy is in critical condition after her truck rolled over a guardrail Friday morning in Humble.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez described the scene as "traumatizing."

At about 7:30 a.m., the woman and four children, ages 2 to 8 years old, were traveling eastbound on FM 1960 near Woodland Hills.

Witnesses said they saw the woman appear to overcorrect her truck, which possibly caused the vehicle to roll over and land on the other side of the guardrail.

The sheriff said the mother and an 8-year-old were ejected, likely because they weren't wearing seatbelts.

"Never easy to see remnants of a devastating crash. In this case, school backpacks, a child's shoes," the sheriff wrote on Twitter.

FM 1960 was still shut down east of Wilson Road Friday afternoon.

The sheriff said the three other children were stable.

The woman's relationship to the children is unclear, but at least one of them is her biological child.

Officials are speaking with witnesses who saw the accident.