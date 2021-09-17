CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Army Sgt. DeWitt accounted for from Korean War

By DPAA.mil
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R7HNa_0bzcDccc00
Korean War Veterans Color Guards march on the ground of the Korean War Veterans Memorial during a ceremony at the Korean War Veterans Memorial. Photo credit Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Army Sgt. Stanley L. DeWitt, 18, of Royal City, Indiana, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for June 5, 2020.

In late 1950, DeWitt was a member of Medical Detachment, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 6, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, and were subsequently accessioned into the DPAA laboratory for identification.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZZegL_0bzcDccc00
Photo credit DPAA

To identify DeWitt’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.

DeWitt’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

DeWitt will be buried in his hometown. The date has yet to be determined.

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Korean War remains identified as 18-year-old from Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Friday the remains from a Korean War soldier have been identified as an Indiana man. Army Sgt. Stanley L. DeWitt was 18 and in the U.S. Army when he was killed during the Korean War. He was accounted for June 5, 2020.
INDIANA STATE
Times Union

Interment at Saratoga closes 71-year search for Korean War vet

SCHUYLERVILLE — The remains of a Hadley resident who was killed during the Korean War will finally be laid to rest. Army Cpl. Walter A. Smead will be interred at Gerald B. H. Solomon National Cemetery on Sept. 20, according to the U.S. Army. Smead, 24, was killed on the...
HADLEY, NY
forthoodsentinel.com

First Team trooper’s legacy: The Korean War

As the 1st Cavalry Division heads towards its centennial birthday on Sept. 13, observing its storied past illustrates for those who currently serve the legends who came before. Veterans of the 1st Cav. Div. like 92-year-old retired Capt. Frank Maloney, a veteran of the Korean War, have paved the way for new generations to forge their own legacy.
MILITARY
Military.com

The Last Combat Soldier to Leave Vietnam Was Killed in the 9/11 Attacks

Max Beilke was in the Army for 20 years already by the time he deployed to Vietnam in 1972. His time there would be much shorter than the many others who did tours in the Vietnam War. His last day in Vietnam was the U.S. military’s last day in Vietnam. What made his last footstep on Vietnamese soil so unique was that it was captured on tape for the world to see.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Hawaii State
nwahomepage.com

Remains of Korean War soldier from Panama, Okla., to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

FORT KNOX, Ky. (KNWA/KFTA) — The remains of a solider killed during the Korean War will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery on September 27. According to a news release from the U.S. Army, Sgt. Billy V. Rodgers, a native of Panama, Okla., was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 31st Regimental Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, when he was reported missing in action December 2, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

After 71 years, Korean War vet will finally be laid to rest

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A Korean War veteran from upstate New York who died in action during one of the coldest winters on record is finally coming home. Army Cpl. Walter A. Smead’s remains were among many that were turned over by the North Korean government in 2018. Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis and other evidence to identify him this March, the Albany Times-Union reported.
SCHUYLERVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Korean War soldier killed in 1950 buried after remains IDed

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Cpl. Walter Smead was finally laid to rest Monday near his rural upstate New York hometown, seven decades after he was killed in the Korean War and months after his remains were officially accounted for with help from DNA analysis. He was honored by a younger...
SCHUYLERVILLE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean War#Army Sgt#Mia Accounting Agency#Dpaa#Medical Detachment#7th Infantry Division#North Korean#American
capenews.net

Korean War Vet Returns Home After 70 Years To Be Buried In Bourne

The remains of Army 1st Lieutenant Thomas Redgate, who was reported missing 70 years ago in the midst of the Korean War, will finally be laid to rest Friday, September 17, at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. A member of Battery A of the 48th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry...
BOURNE, MA
Times Union

Duty Calls: Korean War soldiers to be reunited at Saratoga National Cemetery

Two soldiers from the same unit are about to be reunited at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville 71 years after they were killed in action. Army Cpl. Walter A. Smead of Hadley will be interred Monday, Sept. 20, in the same sacred place where Army Cpl. Clifford Johnson of Valatie is buried. Johnson was buried on May 20.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
timesexaminer.com

Korean War Armistice Day Memorial

There was a large turn out at Greenville County Square for the Korean War Armistice Day Memorial Event. Peter Flink and Pat Ramsey of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 523 post the POW/MIA Flag on the empty chair. Mykle Shahl congrating Charles "Charlie" Clifton on finally receiving his Purple Heart...
MILITARY
KITV.com

South Korean President Moon Jae-In honors Korean War heroes in Honolulu

South Korean President Moon Jae-In was in Honolulu today on his way back to Korea from a United Nations conference. He reportedly attended private events at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific and the University of Hawaii. President Moon also addressed attendees at a Joint Repatriation Ceremony at Joint...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Outsider.com

New York Korean War Veteran Remains Identified After Nearly 70 Years

Army Pvt. Donald Fabrize died in the Korean War. But scientists didn’t identify his remains until roughly 70 years later. Fabrize died in battle on July 16, 1950 at age 19. He was along the Geum River near Daejeon, South Korea at the time. Fabrize was there with Army Company B, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division, the Auburn Citizen reports.
MILITARY
The Independent

N. Korea rejects South's calls for end-of-war declaration

North Korea rebuffed South Korea’s push for a declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War as a way to restore peace, saying Friday such a step could be used as a “smokescreen covering up the U.S. hostile policy" against the North.In a speech at the U.N. General Assembly earlier this week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in reiterated his calls for the end-of-the-war declaration that he said could help achieve denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae Song dismissed Moon's call as premature so long as U.S. policies were unchanged. “It should...
WORLD
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
979
Followers
886
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy