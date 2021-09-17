CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Drill 2021: Here's what you need to know

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. This Sunday , September 19, it will be 36 years since the 1985 earthquake and 4 in 2017. As every year, both are commemorated with a national drill on the same day where all citizens must activate the security protocols wherever they are. . The Government of Mexico shared details about the event this Wednesday and warned that it will take place under the hypothesis that there will be a 7.2-degree earthquake with an epicenter 35 kilometers from Acatlán, Puebla.

