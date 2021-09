Amazon to create more than 500 jobs in Canby region starting at $18 per hour with sort center in 2023Amazon announced today it will open a new sort center in 2023 in the city of Canby. The expansion is expected to create more than 500 jobs with an average starting wage of $18 per hour, comprehensive benefits, and longer-term career opportunities. The more than 500 new employees will help sort and ship packages at the 517,000 square-foot facility for final delivery to customers. "I look toward a future of building a relationship with Amazon — just as I do with...

CANBY, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO