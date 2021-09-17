CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic Seven-Bedroom Dublin Home Lists for €14 Million

By Liz Lucking
mansionglobal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNestled among Dublin’s embassies and diplomatic residences on one of its most prestigious tree-lined streets, a more than 100-year-old home has come to the market in the Irish capital city for €14 million (US$16.4 million). Built in 1913, the seven-bedroom property is the work of Rudolf Maximilian Butler, a prominent...

www.mansionglobal.com

washingtonnewsday.com

£1.25 million penthouse residence with a view of the sea.

£1.25 million penthouse residence with a view of the sea. In one of Merseyside’s most sought-after districts, a “spectacular” penthouse flat has come on the market. The three-bedroom property on Crosby’s Hall Road West spans two floors and is now on the market for £1.25 million. Entwistle Green, the estate...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

A Charles Voysey-Built English Arts and Crafts Gem Lists for £8 Million

A virtually untouched Arts and Crafts manor house in the U.K. that’s a real estate celebrity, having starred in TV shows and movies alike, has come to the market for £8 million (US$10.9 million). The more than century-old spread is the work of the influential architect and designer Charles Voysey,...
TV SHOWS
Island Packet Online

Oldest home on U.S. market lists in Pennsylvania for $1.2 million. Take a look

A perfectly charming stone estate sitting on a 4.6-acre vineyard in Glen Mills is the oldest home currently on the real estate market in Pennsylvania for $1.2 million. “They don’t quite build homes like they used to in the 17th century,” the listing on Realtor says. “Presenting 535 Baltimore Pike, a historic one-of-a kind Newlin-Sharpless Estate home built in 1683. Around the same time when William Penn founded the state of Pennsylvania and started selling his land.”
REAL ESTATE
centraloregondaily.com

Historic Camp Sherman Store goes up for sale; 3-BR home included

The Camp Sherman store is now for sale. It is listed at $3.2 million, with a 20-year renewable lease. Established by ranchers from Sherman County in 1918, the five-acre property includes the store and a three-bedroom house. “The business includes the 3,000 sgft store with both a walk-in cooler and...
CAMP SHERMAN, OR
Tulsa World

Showcase home: Gorgeous Country French estate is set on nearly an acre of land

This week’s showcase home is a beautiful Country French villa set on a lush .87 acre lot in the gated Hunters Hills community. Located at 5019 E. 117th St., the 4,969-square-foot home was built in 1993 and boasts four bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms, a three-car garage, a large media/game room and a new covered patio with a fireplace and outdoor kitchen.
REAL ESTATE
New York Post

Penthouse above MoMa sells to secret buyer with $35.5M ask

A penthouse on the 74th floor of 53 West 53 is in contract. The two-bedroom, 2½-bathroom home was asking $35.46 million. The deal was first reported by Marketproof. At 4,928 square feet, the full-floor residence floating above the Museum of Modern Art features views of the skyline, Central Park and the Hudson and East rivers. Details include direct elevator access, 11-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and an eat-in kitchen.
REAL ESTATE
1070 KHMO-AM

$12 Million Buys You This Lake Ozark Dream Home

This home is straight out of a Home & Garden Magainze with the perfect view of the Lake of the Ozarks. The home is in a gated neighborhood surrounded by three homes on the property. Within the compound the house has a private tennis court, putting green, 3 swimming pools (indoor & outdoor), Dock (6 Slips), 130 solar panels, & 13 Acres located in the heart of Lake Ozark.
TENNIS
mansionglobal.com

A 10,416-Square-Foot Home in Miami’s Posh Bay Point Neighborhood Sells for $11 Million

A 10,416-square-foot Miami home that once belonged to Cuban-American musician Willy Chirino sold last week for $11 million. Located in the city’s tony neighborhood of Bay Point, the Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home features floor-to-ceiling windows, manicured grounds and 94 feet of water frontage, according to the listing with Dina Goldentayer and Sylvia Chamorro of Douglas Elliman.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

200-Year-Old Federal House in Brooklyn, New York, Lists for $13.75 Million

A bona fide piece of New York City history—one of the last remaining Federal-era houses in Brooklyn Heights—is on the market for $13.75 million. Built nearly 200 years ago, in 1826, the single-family home was a subject for American photographer Berenice Abbott, who in the 1930s captured it as part of her Changing New York project, a collection of images that has been called “the definitive visual record of the city as it was during the Depression.”
REAL ESTATE
Modesto Bee

Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe sells his ‘breathtaking’ home for $5.18 million. Take look

The sprawling Los Angeles estate of rocker Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe has sold for $5.18 million. The five-bedroom, six-bath home — at 4445 Deerhaven Court in Westlake Village, CA — spans 10,300 square feet. The mansion is fit for a king, from the expansive gallery foyer to the stately library and lively game room. There’s a vast dining room, a formal living room and a family kitchen with dinette.
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
TravelPulse

Italian Beachfront Penthouse Two Bedroom Imperial Butler Family Suite

Italian Beachfront Penthouse Two Bedroom Imperial Butler Family Suite. The Italian Beachfront Penthouse Two Bedroom Imperial Butler Family Suite qualifies for:. Showcasing a direct, magnificent, panoramic view of the Caribbean Sea, this suite features a king size mahogany, four poster bed, adorned with a plush duvet, twin daybed with trundle and lounge sleeping chair, 42" flat screen TV plus a bar area with its own refrigerator and microwave. Kids enjoy mahogany bunk beds with a trundle, a 27" flat screen TV, a multi-function game table, a built-in nautical mahogany storage wall unit, its own closet and a vanity unit with basin and mirror. Bathroom hosts a two-basin mahogany vanity with a wall-mount makeup mirror and hair dryer, a whirlpool tub, a separate rain head shower and a private water closet. Connecting doors lead into living room with its daybed and trundle, sleeper sofa, cocktail table, lounge chair, desk, 42" flat screen TV, oval dining table with seating for six, wet bar, butler's pantry with refrigerator and microwave, full closet and bathroom.
REAL ESTATE
talesbuzz.com

Strokes axman lists NYC home for nearly $2 million

The Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. has listed his Nolita apartment for $1.95 million. The common charges are a mere $695 a month. He bought the one-bedroom, two-bathroom loft at 354 Broome St. for $1.25 million in 2012 from Victoria’s Secret “Angel” Maryna Linchuk. Fiona Apple also once lived in the unit, as did artist Ryan McGinness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

