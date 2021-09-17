CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls to shut down the government in wild Steve Bannon interview

By Helen Elfer
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

Controversial congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris of running an "illegitimate government" during an America First rally on Thursday. Speaking in Iowa, the Georgia representative said a government becomes illegitimate "when it stops serving its citizens". She added: "The American government under the Biden-Harris regime has stopped serving its citizens. It's an illegitimate government." She also revealed at the rally that she has articles of impeachment "drawn up" against Biden to submit on Friday.

Derrick Scott
8d ago

I’m sure Americans will listen to a forgotten and irrelevant Republican that’s desperate for some attention these days.

BlindSpot
8d ago

Please someone...ASK HER TO RECITE THE CONSTITUTION, BILL OF RIGHTS OR ANYTHING AMERICAN

Raymond Lugo
8d ago

It's one thing to be a common...not-too-bright conspiracy theory loving fanatic. Quite another for a sitting congresswoman to say a duly elected president is running a "illegitimate government". Might as well have the Taliban in her place.. they wish for the destruction of America just as much as she does!

