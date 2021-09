At least three people were killed and 10 others, including two teens, were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday. A man was shot to death early Thursday in Austin on the West Side. The 22-year-old was sitting in a car about 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of North Mayfield Avenue when someone approached and opened fire, Chicago police said. His friends drove him to West Suburban Hospital with gunshot wounds in the head and buttocks, police said. He was pronounced dead there. His name hasn’t been released.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO