As Joe Dredge pointed out in his post yesterday, the last remaining Sears store in Illinois is closing. Their Schaumberg store, Illinois' last open Sears, is done in November. It's not like this is some stunning, bolt out of the blue kind of announcement. We've all known for years that Sears was basically going down the tubes fast, but the fact remains that when Sears shuts the doors on its last remaining Illinois store, a bunch of Illinois history goes right along with it.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO