CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Starlink Speedcheck: Elon Musk's Broadband Service Delivers 50Mbps Downloads

By George Winslow
tvtechnology.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEUBEUERN, Germany—As policy makers wrestle with the problem of poor broadband services in many rural areas, a new Speedcheck study of Elon Musk's Starlink low orbital satellite broadband service found that it performed relatively well, with median speeds of 50 Mbps in the US and Canada. The US's median upload...

www.tvtechnology.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvtechnology.com

Challenger Pitches Antenna Solutions for C-Band Relocation

ALBION, Mich.—With the December 5, 2021 deadline for the first phase of spectrum clearing approaching quickly, Challenger Communications has announced that it has antenna systems and mounts as well as technical expertise, and installation support available to help Earth station operators affected by C-band relocation. "The 5G rollout is underway,...
TECHNOLOGY
Space.com

SpaceX's Starlink broadband satellites could be used for GPS navigation

SpaceX's Starlink satellites may be used for navigation and global positioning in addition to their core function of broadband Internet, a new research study suggests. Engineering researchers external to SpaceX found a way to use the Starlink constellation signals for navigation similar to the capabilities provided by global positioning satellites (GPS), which are used in the United States and several other countries. The study represents the first time Starlink was used for navigation by researchers outside of SpaceX, the team members stated.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
tvtechnology.com

Verizon Gets #1 Customer Satisfaction Ranking for Internet Service in Eastern US

As the pandemic forced people to rely more heavily on internet services, the newest J.D. Power survey found that customer satisfaction with internet providers declined in 2020. Troy, Mich.—In a period when residential internet customers have had to rely heavily on their internet service provider to stay connected for work, school and entertainment, the newest J.D. Power rankings of customer satisfaction for internet providers found that two-thirds (66%) of customer satisfaction is driven by the quality and speed of their internet connection.
INTERNET
tvtechnology.com

Two Reasons Why CDNs Need to Adapt to the Changes in Video Distribution

Driven by the ongoing migration of video content from broadcast to streaming technology—and by the appearance of numerous, successful streaming platforms—radical changes are impacting the nature of video delivery. CDN services, such as those offered by companies like Akamai, Amazon CloudFront, and Limelight, grow in terms of volume of content delivered but reach their limits when it comes to controlling the end-to-end video quality. As a result, an increasing number of content providers are seeking the support of network operators to guarantee the quality to the last mile.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitter Rolls Out Tipping Feature to All Adult Users, Adds Bitcoin as Payment Method

Twitter is rolling out its tipping feature to all users 18 and older beginning Thursday and has added Bitcoin as another accepted form of payment. The social media platform began testing its Tips feature earlier this year with a select group of users, and payments could be processed via Bandcamp, Cash App, Chipper, Patreon, Razorpay, Wealthsimple, Venmo or GoFundMe, depending on the user’s choice. With Thursday’s updates, U.S. users will also get to use Strike, a payment app built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network that lets users send and receive Bitcoin. The addition of Bitcoin on Twitter is a major move into cryptocurrency for the social platform, though perhaps not a surprising one as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is a vocal proponent of crypto. Last year, Square — the payment company also led by Dorsey — purchased the equivalent of $50 million in Bitcoin and is building a business dedicated to decentralized finance using Bitcoin. Tipping will be available first to all iOS users, with Android expected to follow in the coming weeks. Twitter has not shared a timeline for when tips will be available to users accessing the social platform on the web.
INTERNET
zycrypto.com

Will Dogecoin Slash Fees To Boost Acceptance Based On Elon Musk’s Request?

Elon Musk on Wednesday, diagnosed the problem with Dogecoin’s low commercial acceptance rate, as stemming from its unattractive fees, but it is unlikely any change can come sooner. The Tesla technoking and one-time Dogecoin sole influencer took to Twitter stating:. It is “super important for Doge fees to drop to...
MARKETS
hot969boston.com

Elon Musk’s Next SpaceX Flight Will Have Toilets and an Oven

Elon Musk promised on Twitter that SpaceX plans to upgrade their amenities for its next space-tourist flight, including a toilet and oven. The Inspiration4 crew, made up of four civilian astronauts, took off on Wednesday, September 15 aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, landing back on Earth on Saturday (September 18) evening.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizens#Downloads#Mbps#Neubeuern#Leo#Tv Tech#Broadcasting Cable#World Screen#Nab#Mip Tv#Encyclopedia
Inverse

SpaceX: After Inspiration4, Elon Musk hints at Starlink upgrade for Dragon

SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission returned to Earth over the weekend, and Elon Musk already has ideas for how to make the next mission even better. The mission, which launched Wednesday, was the first all-civilian trip to orbit. The group spent three days inside the Crew Dragon capsule conducting scientific experiments and observing the Earth flying past before splashing down to Earth on Saturday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wiltonbulletin.com

Will October Be the Month Elon Musk's Starlink Exits its Beta Phase?

The concept behind Elon Musk’s venture Starlink is relatively straightforward: it involves connecting people to the internet via a satellite system. There are a number of scenarios where that could prove useful — from people living or working in a region without internet infrastructure or situated in a remote location. By the beginning of this year, 10,000 people had signed up for the service — a number that has substantially increased since then.
BUSINESS
tvtechnology.com

DigiCAP Adds AWS Interoperability to the DigiCaster ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway

SEOUL, South Korea—DigiCAP Co. announced new interoperability for DigiCaster DigiCAP’s virtualized ATSC 3.0 broadcast gateway. The improvements enable ATSC 3.0 signals to be integrated with AWS Elemental Media Services and AWS Elemental Live. The upgrades will help accelerate ATSC 3.0 station deployments and open up OTT program distribution opportunities, the...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
Country
Germany
Fast Company

Elon Musk says his Starlink satellite internet is coming out of beta

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite broadband service will exit its beta test sometime in October, though it’s still unclear how this will differ from the current product. SpaceX CEO and founder Elon Musk tweeted this prediction early Friday, answering “Next month” in a reply to a question from a Canadian gamer who a day earlier had tweeted that he was still waiting for his Starlink terminal to arrive.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

Elon Musk’s Starlink Won’t Be the Game Changer You Think

Elon Musk’s Starlink, a next-generation satellite broadband service, will be a good thing for those without broadband, or those stuck on antiquated DSL. While early reviews have been mixed, the Starlink beta currently offers download speeds around 100 Mbps for $100 a month (plus a $500 equipment charge), a big upgrade for rural America.
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Elon Musk's SpaceX to Send Four Civilians to Space Wednesday

SpaceX is sending four private citizens to space on Wednesday. The company's CEO Elon Musk has been heavily promoting the three-day mission on Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report . The spacecraft is scheduled to launch around 8 p.m. (EST). The flight will have Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
itechpost.com

Starlink Internet Between Mars, Earth? Elon Musk Confirms Big Starship Plan

Elon Musk's plans to explore planet Mars is far from over. He recently tweeted that SpaceX V1.5 Starlink, with its laser inter-satellite links, would be later deployed between Earth and Mars. These satellites is expected improve communications with the Starship spacecraft. The American aerospace company SpaceX brings space research and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
inputmag.com

Elon Musk's all-civilian SpaceX orbit set to launch tomorrow

Inspiration4, the first “all-civilian” crew spaceflight courtesy of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is set to launch tomorrow evening at 8:02 p.m. ET from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, beginning an approximately 357-mile-high, three-day orbit of Earth. The event has been hyped for months by Musk and his private space company’s PR, not to mention Netflix’s multi-episode docu-ganda series that premiered on September 6.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cbslocal.com

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Launches 51 Satellites Into Orbit From California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE (AP) — Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched 51 Starlink satellites into orbit from California on Monday night. A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 8:55 p.m. and deployed the satellites, which was confirmed about 20 minutes after launch, according to the launch webcast.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy