CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

7 useful tips to get your cat to sleep in your bed at night

pawtracks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the major benefits of having a cat is the companionship that he provides, and you might find it comforting to have your cat sleep in bed with you at night. If your cat doesn’t already sleep in your bed, understanding how to get your cat to sleep with you can increase your chances of persuading him to start this behavior. Remember that cats are independent and particular, so getting your cat to join you in bed can take some time. These tips can help encourage your cat, but some cats just prefer to stick to their own beds at night.

www.pawtracks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

Why does my cat knead with its paws? A vet explains

Why do cats like to pat their paws on a soft blanket? – Anonymous. Do you ever see your cat shifting its front paws back and forth just before settling down for a nap? Have you heard some cat lovers talk about their feline friends “making biscuits” or “kneading dough”?
PETS
sparklecat.com

10 Ways to Tell If Your Cat Is Happy

Every September, the CATalyst Council celebrates Happy Cat Month. There are countless ways to give your cat a happy life, limited only by their own specific needs and your imagination. But how do you tell if your cat is happy? People who don’t know cats well may miss a lot of cues. But even people who have lived with cats for decades may miss more subtle signals.
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

Tips That Can Help You Become a Great Cat Owner

As a cat owner, you have introduced a wonderful new friend into the family. While cats have a self-sufficient nature unlike many other types of house pets, they still need love, attention and proper care. In return, you will have a furry friend who is sure to bring you affection, laughter and a pal for a lifetime. If you want to excel at pet ownership and give your cat the life that they deserve, here are a few tips.
PETS
NBC Chicago

Here's Why Your Dog Shouldn't Sleep in Your Bed

Cuddling with the dog and dozing off on the couch is a great way to relax on a lazy weekend afternoon. But bringing your dog into bed regularly might make you lose out on sleep, experts say. Here are three reasons your dog shouldn't spend the night in the big...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Owners#Toys#Allergies
iheartcats.com

CattyCorner: Clever Cat Gets Locked Out Of Bathroom & Exacts Revenge

Greetings my pawsome human minions. Does your cat follow you into the bathroom? Of course he does, it’s what we cats do. But, as a fine tabby cat myself, I can see where humans might be confused by our need to follow you into your deluxe litter box accommodations. There...
PETS
pawtracks.com

Do cats know you love them? These 6 strategies really work

You naturally adore your cat, but what if he doesn’t return the same affection? “How to make my cat love me?” is a common question among cat owners, so if you’re looking for ways to bond with your cat, you’re not alone. Cats can be naturally reserved and even standoffish, so if your cat isn’t outwardly affectionate, that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t return the sentiment. Do cats know you love them? Most likely, yes, but they also have different ways of showing their feelings in return. Still, if you put these six tips to work, you can show your cat how you feel about him in multiple ways.
PETS
pawtracks.com

4 serious reasons why your cat doesn’t meow (and what to do)

Cats communicate with humans by meowing, and chances are you’ve already learned to recognize what each of your cat’s meows means. But if your cat stops meowing, it might indicate a problem. Some causes of this odd change are normal and harmless, and some will even resolve with a little time. But there are also potential causes that can be much more serious, and it’s important to get your vet involved early on to help get your cat healthy. If you’re wondering “why doesn’t my cat meow?” then you’ll want to get to the bottom of the issue to determine whether your cat needs some additional help.
PETS
petmd.com

Why Does My Cat Lick Me?

When I adopted Bambu, my adorable orange kitty with arguably the world’s poofiest tail, I was immediately taken aback by the extent of her licking. I left all of our snuggle sessions with my hands, arms, and face covered in kitty saliva. Like many other cat parents, I set out...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
safeandhealthylife.com

How to Groom Your Cat at Home

Cats are normally very clean species. Most people literally fight with their cats to groom them properly. Although it’s not easy to make him your good friend and teach disciplines, you can groom him like brush his fur, trim his nails even brush his teeth by following proper techniques. Also,...
PETS
mckinneyonline.com

What Is Your Pet Telling You?

Even the best pet parent can miss signs that their pet is in pain. Many pets are masters at hiding pain, a behavior that goes back to protect themselves from predators. Pets also love to please their humans and often muster the energy to get up and play or give affectionate greetings. Unfortunately, this devotion to their human counterparts makes it even more challenging to recognize when they are genuinely suffering. In addition, many pet parents credit “old age” to their pet slowing down. However, aging should not be painful.
PETS
pawtracks.com

How to keep your cat from jumping on counters

Any owner of a feline knows that cats love to jump. That can be problematic, though, if your cat likes to jump on the kitchen counters. Your cat may touch a hot stove, eat foods that can make her sick, or lick surfaces that you just cleaned with chemicals. Pet hair can get into food that your family will eat. Your cat may have litter and waste stuck to her paws (ick). If that gets on your kitchen counters, it can wind up in food and make people sick.
PETS
animalfair.com

Cutest Dogs For Lazy People And Couch Potatoes!

Often times, people come across a huge problem: they love dogs, but don’t want the responsibility or time commitment of actually taking care of an animal. However, with the abundance of dog breeds in the world today, there are canines that suit lazy people quite well, giving those less active individuals a fitting companion. Here are some of the best dogs that are suitable for lazy people!
PETS
pawtracks.com

10 things toxic to cats you probably have in your home

Decorating your home creates a space that reflects your personal aesthetic, and nothing brings a touch of the outdoors into your home like a fresh bouquet of flowers. But did you know that some of your favorite flowers might be on the list of things that are toxic to cats? Poisoning is one of the most common reasons for an emergency trip to the vet, and flowers aren’t the only potential culprit lurking around the house. It can be difficult for pet parents to know what is harmful to cats, so we’ve compiled a list of 10 things toxic to cats you probably have in your home. These are the everyday household items you should know about if you have cats.
PETS
pawtracks.com

Good, better, best: Electronic toys with lots of movement your cat will love

Play is so important for cats for multiple reasons. It can help prevent boredom, keeps your cat physically active, and can even help keep your cat at a healthy weight. While the choice of cat toys for sale is almost endless, moving cat toys can be particularly engaging — and some can even operate when you’re not home or able to play with your cat. But electronic toys can also be prone to problems, so it’s important to choose the toys that work well and that appeal to your cat. Our top picks for the best electronic toys for cats are a great place to start.
PETS
sparklecat.com

How to Get Your Cat to Follow You Around

Is your cat your little companion? Does she follow you around the house? If she doesn’t, would you like her to? Because there’s nothing like having a cat close by, quietly letting you know she is there for you. So let’s see how to get your cat to follow you around.
PETS
Live 95.9

If You Choose the Wrong Kitty Litter, Your Cat will Let You Know!

If you have ever tried to switch out your cat's kitty litter for a different type for any reason, without getting their approval first, you probably found out the hard way that it doesn't matter what you think. Maybe one brand is too dusty. Maybe one has an overpowering smell that you aren't particularly fond of. Maybe another one just doesn't contain the orders associated with a litter box. It could be anything. In the end... if your cat doesn't like it, then it's not going to last long in your home.
PETS
akc.org

Are Heated Beds Safe For Your Dog?

As temperatures drop, most dog owners are looking to keep their pets warm and cozy by buying them heated beds. It’s especially important to keep your dog warm and comfortable as he gets older or if he has health conditions that may affect his comfort levels. The good thing is that there are plenty of heated beds on the market to choose from according to your dog’s age and needs. As with many pet products, owners may have some reservations when it comes to purchasing a heated bed for their dog. They may question the safety hazards of it or if it’s even worth investing in. The truth is heated dog beds are an option that can benefit some dogs and for others, it’s not as necessary.
PETS
Health

The 8 Best Pet Beds for Dogs and Cats

We know our pets love to snooze, and they deserve quality rest. Finding the right bed for your pet’s age or sleep style can make all the difference. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
PETS
CatTime

Should I Make My Cat Work For Food?

Hold on! Isn't forcing your cat to work for food cruel? Well except in cases where physical health, disability, or limited mobility prevents it, it's actually beneficial for cats to use their brains to find food for themselves. Here's what you should know. The post Should I Make My Cat Work For Food? appeared first on CatTime.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy