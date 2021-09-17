CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amboy, WA

Jerry Brownell | Obituary

By Obituaries
kentreporter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Edgar Brownell, born 10- 29-1934 to Gordon and Emma in Donna, TX. Jerry spent his youth on a 60-acre farm in Amboy, WA, studied auto mechanics at Clark College, and enlisted in the USAF, stationed 4 yrs. in Hokkaido, Japan as a radio transmission analyst with top secret security clearance and accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior while serving his country. Jerry worked for the Kent School District as their Federal Funds Coordinator and was active at Grace Community, Band of Brothers, VCCA, and as a MOPS children’s attendant. He enjoyed his children’s and grandkid’s activities and loved backpacking. Jerry lived a full life with love, compassion, and honor and left this world on 8-23-2021.

