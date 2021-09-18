CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Quadruple Homicide Suspect Antoine Suggs Turns Self In; Darren Osborne, 56, Charged

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 7 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 56-year-old St. Paul man has been charged in connection to a quadruple homicide in western Wisconsin, while on Friday authorities in Arizona reported that the other suspect had been taken into custody there.

Darren L. Osborne faces four felony counts of hiding a corpse with intent to conceal a crime. He has been arrested and is being held in Ramsey County Jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJizj_0bzcBJpf00

Darren L. Osborne (Credit: Dunn County)

His alleged accomplice, 38-year-old Antoine Suggs, was originally believed to be in the Twin Cities area and was considered armed and dangerous. A warrant was issued for his arrest. However, on Friday afternoon, authorities in Maricopa County reported that Suggs had turned himself in after traveling there, where he has been living.

He has not yet been interviewed, so few other details were immediately available.

Ashli Jones, sister to victim Loyace Foreman III, issued the following statement:

“We are so so grateful for all of the agencies their hard work and long hours that were put in. We thank the community for every tip, call and message that lead to the arrest. Today we celebrate this win and now the hard part begins. we must begin the healing. Please continue to call information in so we can bring justice for our families.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZoUMa_0bzcBJpf00

Antoine Suggs (credit: Dunn County)

The four bodies were found shortly after 2:15 p.m. Sunday in an abandoned black Mercedes Benz in a cornfield near the town of Sheridan Township, Wisconsin. All four victims had suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

RELATED: ‘This Is Not A Freak Accident’: 4 Found Dead In Abandoned SUV In Western Wisconsin Identified

They were later identified as Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30. All four were Minnesotans from the metro area.

Investigators found Suggs’ Arizona photo ID inside the abandoned car.

Criminal Complaint Details

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip from a person who said they saw two cars driving past the Sheridan Town Hall between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The criminal complaint says that a deputy then reviewed surveillance video from a nearby gas station, which showed a black Nissan Rouge pulling up to a pump and the Mercedes Benz pulling up next to it.

In the video, a man now identified as Osborne allegedly goes into the store to purchase some items before coming back out. Later, when an officer went to the gas station, they found red stains – suspected to be blood – on the ground near where the Mercedes Benz was parked.

Separately, an officer went to St. Paul to visit the stepson of the registered owner of the Nissan. The stepson confirmed that his brother Antoine Suggs was in town from Arizona, and was using the family car during his visit.

MORE: 1 In Custody, 1 At Large In Connection To 4 Minnesotans Found Dead In Wisconsin

The officer then showed Suggs’ brother a photo of Osborne, and he said that Osborne is his biological father. The man said he didn’t speak to his father much, but the last time he did was on Sunday night, and he allegedly “sounded excited” and said he had the Nissan and would leave the keys in the car.

The complaint goes on to say that an officer spoke to Flug-Presley’s aunt, who said that Flug-Presley had a “thing” with Suggs, and he would sometimes fly in from Arizona to see her.

Witnesses then came forward to say they saw Flug-Presley with Suggs at the White Squirrel bar in St. Paul in the evening and early morning hours of Sept. 12. A witness also said they saw Flug-Presley, Sturm, and Pettus get into a black SUV with an unknown man around 2:08 a.m. In a review of surveillance video, officers were able to see that Sturm got into the car in the same position where she was later found dead.

Police found that Suggs apparently bought an airline ticket to go to Arizona for the evening of Sept. 12, but did not check in or board the flight.

The investigation indicates that no one had any contact with the victims since 2:08 a.m. on Sunday at the White Squirrel.

Police have not been able to locate Suggs at this time.

If convicted, Osborne could face up to 12-and-a-half years in prison for each count.

Comments / 28

Tim Gruss
7d ago

I was wondering how they got their suspects so quickly but when one of them leaves their ID in the vehicle where they left the bodies I guess that helps a lot

Reply(5)
12
JE ST
7d ago

Only 12 & 1/2 years for each count? So if he only killed one person, he'd be out before my kid would graduate from high school?

Reply(1)
4
dmh
7d ago

He killed the girlfriend, her best friend, the best friends brother and boyfriend. What a monster. She had small kids:(

Reply(1)
3
 

CBS Minnesota

Maroon & Gold Gophers ‘Fan Van’ Found After Being Stolen In Dinkytown, Owner Reports

[UPDATE, Sept. 24: The “Fan Van” has been found, according to the owner. The van was spotted in Golden Valley and was taken to an impound lot in Crystal. What follows is the original story as it ran on Thursday, Sept. 23.] MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The owner of a Minnesota Gophers “Fan Van” is asking for help after he says it was stolen in Dinkytown. The van is decorated distinctively in maroon and gold, and says “Fan Van” on the side. The CEO of True North Equity Partners, Brian Slipka, says it was taken Saturday around 6 p.m. from the True North Building...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Erik Kravchuk Found Guilty In ‘Brazen, Violent’ Attack That Killed Aleksandre Sambelashvili

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 30-year-old Golden Valley man has been found guilty of killing prominent Medtronic scientist Aleksandre Sambelashvili by attacking him at a private gathering in 2019. According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Erik Kravchuk was found guilty on Thursday to all charges against him: second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and fifth-degree assault. On July 28, 2019, Kravchuck struck the victim with his forearm inside a downtown Minneapolis bar. Sambelashvili fell to the ground and died a month later due to brain injuries. He was a father of two who lived in Minnetonka. Aleksandre Sambelashvili (credit: CBS) Using video surveillance and credit card...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Darren Osborne Now Charged In Minn. In Connection With 4 Killed In St. Paul, Found Dead In Wis.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man charged in Wisconsin with helping his son hide the bodies of four people his son allegedly killed is now also charged in Minnesota. Darren Osborne, 56, faces one felony count of aiding an offender – accomplice after the fact, according to court documents filed in Ramsey County Wednesday. He also faces four counts of hiding a corpse in Wisconsin. His son, 38-year-old Antoine Suggs, is charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of St. Paul residents Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30. Investigators say all four...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

MISSING: Dustin Sundin Last Seen In NW Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – TheSt. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating Dustin Sundin after he disappeared Friday evening. According to the sheriff’s office, Sundin, 39, walked away from a residence at 9749 Leander Road in Angora around 1 a.m. after a disturbance call was made to authorities. Investigators believe he left with his aunt’s dog and cellphone heading north across Leander Road West near a creek bed. The dog returned later that night but Sundin and the cellphone are still missing. Deputies executed a thorough search in the area he was last seen by officers on foot and drones...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

3rd-Degree Murder Charges Added Against James Blue In Crash That Killed Mack Motzko, Sam Schuneman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An Orono man accused in a crash that killed two young men in July now faces additional charges of third-degree murder. James Blue, 51, was charged with four counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the July 24 crash that killed 24-year-old Sam Schuneman and 20-year-old Mack Motzko, son of Gopher men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko. The third-degree depraved mind murder charges were added on Thursday, extending his possible sentence by 50 years. According to the criminal complaint, Orono police responded to a crash on the 3100 block of North Shore Drive just before 11:30 p.m. to find two men inside...
ORONO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Southern Minnesota Man Arrested After Standoff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly firing a gun multiple times in an apartment during a standoff with law enforcement. According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call around 10 p.m. on the 19000 block of Lena Avenue in Marshan Township. They encountered a 38-year-old man who did not initially appear to be a threat. About a half hour after deputies arrived, they heard a “loud bang,” then heard several more such sounds over the next hour. “On several occasions, it seemed the shots were being fired at them,” the sheriff’s office said. Just after 3 a.m., the man left the apartment with a rifle in hand. The South Metro SWAT Team arrested him immediately. The man is being held at the Dakota County Jail. WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

BCA: 14-Year-Old Missing From Willmar Group Home Found Safe In Idaho

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 14-year-old girl who went missing from a girls group home in Willmar earlier this month was found safe Thursday in Idaho, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Cienna Azure-Descheuquette was reported as a missing person/runaway on the morning of Sept. 11. She and two other juvenile girls left the group home, and traveled to St. Cloud before Azure-Descheuquette headed west.   More On WCCO.com: Minneapolis School Switches To Distance Learning After Shooting At Nearby Homeless Encampement Twin Cities Thai Restaurant Hires Robot Server Amid Staffing Shortage Officers Searching For Suspect In Benton County; Residents Asked To Be Alert Willmar Community Bands Together To Support Father Of Twins After Wife's Untimely Death To Cancer
IDAHO STATE
CBS Minnesota

76-Year-Old Woman Killed In Scott County Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 76-year-old woman died in a crash southwest of the metro area on Thursday night. The incident took place on Highway 169 at Bluff Drive in Scott County. According to the State Patrol, a Chevrolet Equinox was going south on Hwy 169 and a Chevrolet Spark was at Bluff Drive, trying to cross traffic. Then the Spark pulled out in front of the Equinox, which was not able to stop. The driver of the Spark, Sharon Thran, was killed in the crash.   More On WCCO.com: Minneapolis School Switches To Distance Learning After Shooting At Nearby Homeless Encampement Twin Cities Thai Restaurant Hires Robot Server Amid Staffing Shortage Officers Searching For Suspect In Benton County; Residents Asked To Be Alert Willmar Community Bands Together To Support Father Of Twins After Wife's Untimely Death To Cancer
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
