Japanese singer LiSA has dipped her toes into several anime franchises in the past, supplying themes for series such as My Hero Academia, Fate/Stay, and Angel Beats! to name a few, but her popularity skyrocketed when she created the opening theme song for Demon Slayer's television series, Gurenge. With the theme shattering records in Japan, it's no surprise to see that LiSA has been asked to return to the world of anime, with the upcoming Sword Art Online movie, Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night, announcing that the singer will be returning to the franchise.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO