Hawaii State

FBI joins search for missing 6-year-old girl in Hawaii

By Asher Notheis
 8 days ago

The FBI joined the search for a 6-year-old girl in Hawaii who has been missing for nearly a week.

The Honolulu Police Department said Isabella Kalua was last seen asleep in her room at her Puha Street address in Waimanalo on Sunday, at roughly 9 p.m. local time.

Authorities have not found Kalua and are now working with the FBI to investigate her disappearance, ABC News reported Friday.

This undated photo provided by the Honolulu Police Department shows Isabella Kalua.

"We have conducted numerous interviews; however, there are still individuals, to include acquaintances and family members, who have yet to come forward to be interviewed," Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Criminal Investigation Division said in a statement obtained by the Washington Examiner.

Honolulu police have not ruled out foul play, Thoemmes added.

Authorities say Isabella has brown eyes and brown hair and is of mixed race . Isabella was likely wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, colorful socks, and Nike slides when she went missing, police said. She is 3-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 46 pounds.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the FBI for comment.

Jossette Sedeno
8d ago

were there adults in the home?where were her parents.?how did the intruder come in?People where is this precious child?

