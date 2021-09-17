FBI joins search for missing 6-year-old girl in Hawaii
The FBI joined the search for a 6-year-old girl in Hawaii who has been missing for nearly a week.
The Honolulu Police Department said Isabella Kalua was last seen asleep in her room at her Puha Street address in Waimanalo on Sunday, at roughly 9 p.m. local time.
Authorities have not found Kalua and are now working with the FBI to investigate her disappearance, ABC News reported Friday.
"We have conducted numerous interviews; however, there are still individuals, to include acquaintances and family members, who have yet to come forward to be interviewed," Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Criminal Investigation Division said in a statement obtained by the Washington Examiner.
Honolulu police have not ruled out foul play, Thoemmes added.
Authorities say Isabella has brown eyes and brown hair and is of mixed race . Isabella was likely wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, colorful socks, and Nike slides when she went missing, police said. She is 3-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 46 pounds.
The Washington Examiner reached out to the FBI for comment.
