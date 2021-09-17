CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We’re treated like mushrooms’ – Veterans Home locked down after staff member gets COVID

Concord Monitor
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of an unvaccinated staff member contracting the coronavirus, the New Hampshire Veteran’s Home went into partial lockdown with 25 residents of the Tarr North wing confined to their rooms for roughly a week while they underwent COVID testing. “We’re doing the best we can to protect residents...

www.concordmonitor.com

KXLY

Another veteran who tested positive for COVID at Spokane Veterans Home dies

SPOKANE, Wash.– Spokane Veterans Home announced Tuesday that another veteran died after testing positive for COVID-19. The Department of Veterans Affairs said the person died of either COVID-19 or underlying conditions after testing positive. “It is never easy to say goodbye to a Veterans Home family member, and is made...
SPOKANE, WA
Daily Mail

Sydney nursing home where 19 elderly residents died with Covid last year is locked down after an infected doctor visited three times - as two other aged care facilities are put on alert

An aged care home where 19 residents died from coronavirus in the peak of 2020's outbreak is back in lockdown after new fears of Covid exposure. Newmarch House in Kingswood near Penrith is one one of three aged care homes on alert after an infected doctor visited the site on three separate days last week.
HEALTH SERVICES
myrtlebeachonline.com

NC school board member who once voted against masks requests prayers after getting COVID

A North Carolina school board member who voted against masks in his school district before voting for them asked for prayers after COVID-19 hospitalized him. “Please say a little prayer for me tonight,” Cleveland County school board member Rodney Fitch posted on Facebook last Thursday. “I am in the hospital dealing with low oxygen levels thanks to Covid.”
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Library Staff Member Positive for COVID

A member of Calvert Library Fairview Branch staff has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The staff member worked in the public space on September 7, 8, and 9. The fully vaccinated staff member worked with the public following library COVID-protocol; had no close contact with customers greater than 15 minutes, maintained 6 feet of social distance, washed/sanitized […] The post Calvert Library Staff Member Positive for COVID appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wglt.org

McLean County Nursing Home Staff Get Paid To Get COVID Vaccine

McLean County government wants to provide a financial incentive to staff at the county-run nursing home to get the COVID vaccine. Nearly 40% of staff at the McLean County Nursing Home in Normal have not been vaccinated. The county plans to expand the state-funded incentive program to other departments in...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Union Leader

COVID-19 scare ends at state veterans home

Visits can resume next week at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, after an employee’s positive COVID-19 test sent a wing into lockdown earlier this month. An employee who works in the Tarr North wing of the home tested positive on Sept. 9, according to a letter from home commandant Margaret D. LeBrecque. The employee had no symptoms of COVID-19, but the home decided to isolate the wing, and suspend visits until everyone could be tested.
TILTON, NH
wesb.com

11 OGH Employees Quit Over Vaccine Mandate; Hundreds Others Refuse Shot

11 staff members at Olean General Hospital have reportedly chosen to quit instead of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, and hundreds of others are staying employed while refusing the vaccine. According to a spokesperson for Upper Allegheny Health System, which operates Olean General and Bradford Regional Medical Center, while 68% of...
BRADFORD, PA
CBS Philly

Nurses Rally Outside Temple University Hospital, Demand Hospital Hire More Staff And Improve Retention

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Thursday afternoon, nurses at Temple University Hospital held a public action. The nurses’ union said there’s a “patient care crisis” in hospitals. “We stand here before you today, united as nurses, techs, and professionals,” Carlos Sandiez said to the crowd. The union is demanding that hospitals hire more nurses and work harder to keep them. They want the hospitals to address the nurse shortage during a pandemic that continues to rage on. “Now that we have the resources that we need, we don’t have the staff that we need,” Sandiez said. The event was one of several actions being held Thursday. It was organized by the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals. Nurses at the event told Eyewitness News they have been sounding the alarm for years, but the pandemic emphasized the deficit they are in. “We were already in a 100-person deficit when COVID-19 hit,” one woman at the rally said. Temple University has not responded to a request for comment on Thursday’s rally.
PROTESTS
Wenatchee World

Veterans stand down back after hiatus

WENATCHEE — The North Central Washington All Veteran Stand Down returned Saturday to Wenatchee after its cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Hosted at the Washington National Guard Armory on Fifth Street, about a hundred veterans attended the stand down, many collected cold weather gear and a free lunch from Jimmy John’s, while others connected with representatives from the Mann-Grandstaff Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Spokane or local services.
WENATCHEE, WA
WMUR.com

Weare superintendent, administrators cover for staff members after COVID-19 clusters

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Administrators in one New Hampshire school district are covering for school staff members who contracted COVID-19 from classroom exposures. Weare Superintendent Jacqueline Coe and other administrators were staffing classrooms Monday because of COVID-19 infections among staff members, district officials said. In a letter, Coe cited two clusters...
WEARE, NH
swantonenterprise.com

‘We are in crisis mode’ – Nursing staff down, COVID case up

A shortage of medical staff has led to issues around the state, including locally. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and medical personnel from around the state covered the issue during a Tuesday update. “We are in a crisis mode. As compared to last year, our nursing staff is down probably 50...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
wesb.com

OGH Staff Vaccination Rate Approaching 90%, Increasing “By the Hour.”

Olean General Hospital is reporting that nearly 90% of its staff has now been vaccinated for COVID-19, with that percentage is “changing by the hour.”. Reports say that as of noon Friday, the hospital’s vaccination rate was at 88%, and that more employees were being vaccinated as time went by.
OLEAN, NY
Concord Monitor

Letter: Good nurses in our midst

Carlene Ferrier’s My Turn (Monitor, 9/23) I have cut out and will take to Staples to make copies. I need to send it to new, young nurse Monica in a CT hospital, wanting obstetrics nursing but serving the need of COVID patients. I want to send it to 40-something new nurse Jamie, who has started this second career out of admiring her son Laine’s nursing career.
SCIENCE
Island Packet Online

Raleigh News & Observer

CharlotteObserver.com

