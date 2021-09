Willie Garson may have “always wanted” to be a dad, but he never stopped his other love of acting. Michael Patrick King, the executive producer of “Sex and the City” and “And Just Like That…” revealed that Garson had been sick during production. “His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming And Just Like That. He was there – giving us his all – even while he was sick,” he said in a statement, per The Guardian. Since news broke, tributes have poured in from his “Sex and the City” co-stars including TV husband Mario Cantone (Antony Marantino) who wrote he was “devastated.” Meanwhile, Cynthia Nixon said: “We all loved him and adored working with him.”

