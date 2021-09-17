Preview: Wake Men’s Soccer Takes on No. 5 Pitt

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-2) return to Spry today and with a big matchup on the docket, with the #5 Pittsburgh Panthers (4-2) coming to town. It’s been a mixed bag for both teams this season, with the Deacs sitting at .500 after a 3-0 beating in Louisville, and the Panthers coming in at 4-2 after winning their last two, a 1-0 win in University Park versus Penn State and a 4-0 romp against #4 UNC last weekend, propelling them to 4-2 after a loss to start last week in Akron against the #19 Zips. These two teams, thought of as the class of the ACC in the preseason rankings, are trending in very different directions. This presents another opportunity for the Deacs to get their season back on track, or to continue their rough form.