CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

OpenSea Announces Mobile App Amid Insider Trading Controversy

MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The largest NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace, OpenSea has announced the launch of a mobile application. Lately, there hasn't been any denying the overall surge of NFTs. OpenSea is dedicated to improving its overall site reliability, usability, and access with its mobile application. Coming at an interesting time, amid OpenSea's recent insider-trader controversy, many people wonder about the timing of the mobile application.

marketrealist.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
cryptocoin.news

OpenSea Employee Fired For Using Insider Information To Rig Sales

The world’s largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, has been under scrutiny since September 15. Allegedly, an employee was using proprietary information to flip featured NFT sales to his favor. As per OpenSea’s latest announcements, the claims are true. OpenSea is preparing to implement new policies to curb insider trading amid controversies.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Applications#Smartphone App#Insider Trading#Nft#Dune Analytics
The Verge

OpenSea’s product chief is out after insider NFT flipping accusations

OpenSea head of product Nate Chastain, who was recently accused of a form of NFT insider trading, appears to no longer be working for the company. His Twitter bio now includes the phrase “Past: @opensea.” OpenSea has not publicly named the employee involved in the incident, but CEO Devin Finzer says the NFT trading platform asked for and received their resignation.
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

NFT Marketplace OpenSea Confirms Executive Profited From Insider Info

OpenSea is a popular marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Image: Shutterstock. OpenSea confirmed this morning that an employee used inside information to profit from the sale of featured NFT collections on the site. Last night, accusations swirled around Head of Product Nate Chastain and his apparent use of “burner wallets”...
ECONOMY
beincrypto.com

OpenSea Confirms Employee Involved in NFT Trading Scandal Has Resigned

In the midst of OpenSea’s insider trading scandal, the employee at the center of it has decided to resign his position. In a blog post on Sept. 15, OpenSea admitted that one of its higher-level employees had been scamming the system to profit from non-fungible token (NFT) sales. The employee in question, Nate Chastain, was the head of product at OpenSea before his recent resignation.
BUSINESS
Vice

Major NFT Marketplace OpenSea Admits Employee Did Insider Trading

OpenSea, a major digital marketplace for NFTs, admitted on Wednesday that an employee used insider knowledge to buy highly-valued collectibles before they were prominently displayed on the market's homepage. Angered traders on social media have compared the incident to insider trading. The OpenSea marketplace is a main destination for NFT...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
Benzinga

MICT Unveils Mobile-Based Trading App For Hong Kong Investors

MICT Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) subsidiary Magpie Securities launched its mobile stock trading app Magpie Invest. The Hong Kong SFC licensed trading app will be available to investors in Hong Kong. Magpie Invest enables investors in Hong Kong with free real-time data and market information and allows its users to trade...
CELL PHONES
cryptonews.com

NFT Insider Trading On OpenSea Highlights Benefits of Decentralization

Accusations of insider trading on the popular OpenSea marketplace prompted talks about the need for a decentralized non-fungible tokens (NFT) trading platform. It all started with an anonymous thread on Twitter that alleged that the Head of Product at OpenSea, Nate Chastain, appears to have several secret wallets that buy the marketplace’s drops before they are listed, “then sells them shortly after the front-page-hype spike for profits, and then tumbles them back to his main wallet with his [Crypto]punk on it.”
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

OpenSea confirms executive used insider knowledge when buying NFTs

UPDATE (9/16): On Tuesday, OpenSea co-founder and CEO Devin Finzer said that Chastain had been asked to resign from his position at the startup. "When we launched OpenSea, there was only one collection on our platform: CryptoKitties. Today, there are 20 million NFTs to discover on OpenSea," he wrote. "We owe this growth to the vibrant community of creators and collectors who use our platform every day, and we have a strong obligation to this community to move it forward responsibly and diligently. The behavior of one of our employees violated that obligation and, yesterday, we requested and accepted his resignation."
BUSINESS
The Street Crypto

OpenSea Exec Resigns Amid Trading Scandal

Nate Chastain, the OpenSea executive who used insider information to profit off of NFT trades, has resigned, the company said in a statement. Controversy erupted Tuesday night when Twitter user ZuWuTV posted evidence that the OpenSea head of product was buying NFTs shortly before they were featured on the marketplace's web site. The evidence showed Chastain would then sell the NFTs after they were featured prominently on OpenSea, driving up the price.
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

OpenSea Head of Product Resigns Over Insider NFT Trading

OpenSea is wasting no time in trying to rectify the insider trading situation that landed them in hot waters. Recently, the head of product of the NFT marketplace platform, Nate Chastain, was accused of exploiting information to make a profit. In response to these allegations, OpenSea has now asked for...
BUSINESS
BBC

OpenSea admits insider trading of NFTs it promoted

An employee at OpenSea, the largest digital collectible marketplace, used inside knowledge to buy NFTs before they were promoted on the website. NFTs are unique digital tokens attributed to art which have risen in popularity over the past year, with some selling for millions. CEO Devin Finzer said the incident...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

OpenSea launches NFT marketplace app after an insider trading incident

Renowned non-fungible token marketplace OpenSea has launched an application of its marketplace. A report unveiled this news earlier today, noting the app is available in Android and iOS versions. Reportedly, the app will let NFT enthusiasts check their NFT holdings, sales, and trading histories seamlessly on mobile. According to the...
CELL PHONES
artforum.com

NFT Sales Platform OpenSea Rocked by Insider Trading Scandal

NFT sales platform OpenSea has revealed that a high-ranking executive within the company profited from trading its crypto digital assets using insider information, as first reported by TechCrunch. The employee, said be the platform’s head of product, using secret crypto wallets purchased NFTs before they were made available to buyers online, sold them once they were unveiled on the OpenSea website, and directed the profits to a personal account.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

OpenSea Parts Ways With Executive Caught Trading Ethereum NFTs on Insider Info

OpenSea announced that it has parted ways with Nate Chastain, an executive who was caught trading NFTs using insider information. The company has also hired a third party to review OpenSea’s policies and advise on further changes. Leading NFT marketplace OpenSea has parted ways with Nate Chastain, its former head...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy