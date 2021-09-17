OpenSea Announces Mobile App Amid Insider Trading Controversy
The largest NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace, OpenSea has announced the launch of a mobile application. Lately, there hasn't been any denying the overall surge of NFTs. OpenSea is dedicated to improving its overall site reliability, usability, and access with its mobile application. Coming at an interesting time, amid OpenSea's recent insider-trader controversy, many people wonder about the timing of the mobile application.marketrealist.com
