We’ve seen our fair share of crazy crashes involving Blue Oval vehicles over the years, including quite a few involving the poor Ford Mustang, trucks sinking while trying to save other vehicles, and at least one of a Ford Super Duty ripping a Jeep apart. Then there are towing fails, like this Ford F-150 that lost its pontoon boat driving through a parking lot. Now, we have not one, but two videos showing a Ford Super Duty smashing a camper into the side of a drive-thru to share in what is truly a surreal scene.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO