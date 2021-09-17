4 Milk Bar Ice Cream Flavors Ranked From Worst To Best

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has developed a rabid cult following of ice cream aficionados across the country in the years since Jeni Britton Bauer opened the first Jeni’s location in Columbus, Ohio in 2002. While Houstonians could order pints of Jeni’s ice creams since the outfit started shipping out of state in 2006, the much raved about dessert spot didn’t have a permanent presence in H-Town until January 2020, when Jeni’s set up shop on 19th Street up in The Heights. Since then, Jeni’s has firmly ensconced itself into the upper echelons of the Houston ice cream scene with its mouth-watering treats. Made with a heavenly smooth buttercream body (except for their handful of dairy-free options) without any funky synthetic ingredients, each ice cream’s impeccable texture might be the first thing you notice upon that initial bite, but it’s the wildly creative, ever shifting list of classic and innovative flavors that truly sets Jeni’s apart.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO