Man Arrested In 2017 For Smuggling People Into The Country Is Back In Hopkins County Jail On Warrants
A 30-year-old Mexico man Arrested In 2017 for smuggling people into the country was back in Hopkins County jail Friday morning on warrants. Hopkins Count Sheriff’s Office was alerted Alejandro Castro Rodriguez was in custody in Webb County jail on two Hopkins County warrants. HCSO Deputy Steve Huffman traveled to Laredo, took custody of Rodriguez at 6:48 a.m. Sept. 16 and transported him to Hopkins County jail, where he was booked at 4:17 p.m. Thursday on warrants for bail jumping and failure to appear as well as bond forfeiture on the 2017 smuggling of person charge.www.ksstradio.com
