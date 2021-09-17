CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Man Arrested In 2017 For Smuggling People Into The Country Is Back In Hopkins County Jail On Warrants

 8 days ago
A 30-year-old Mexico man Arrested In 2017 for smuggling people into the country was back in Hopkins County jail Friday morning on warrants. Hopkins Count Sheriff’s Office was alerted Alejandro Castro Rodriguez was in custody in Webb County jail on two Hopkins County warrants. HCSO Deputy Steve Huffman traveled to Laredo, took custody of Rodriguez at 6:48 a.m. Sept. 16 and transported him to Hopkins County jail, where he was booked at 4:17 p.m. Thursday on warrants for bail jumping and failure to appear as well as bond forfeiture on the 2017 smuggling of person charge.

KSST Radio

AG: 99-Year Sentence Assessed In Hunt County Human Trafficking Case

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that Barbara Barrett of Greenville has been found guilty of Continuous Trafficking of a Child in Hunt County and received a sentence of 99 years in jail. Barrett and her husband, Jeffery Barrett, are accused of abusing and neglecting their adopted children while forcing them to work in a puppy mill attached to their home. Both were charged with Continuous Trafficking of Persons.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Traffic Stop Results In Foot Pursuit, Controlled Substance Arrest

A Van Sickle Street traffic stop resulted in a foot pursuit and controlled substance arrest Tuesday morning, while a State Highway 19 traffic stop late Tuesday night netted 4 grams of methamphetamine a man tried to discard when a deputy search his SUV. Two other men were also arrested Tuesday on controlled substance and related charges, and a teen got to spend the night in for having marijuana in the jail parking lot, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Thirteen Men Arrested On Felony Warrants Over Past Week By Local Authorities

Thirteen men were arrested on felony warrants by local authorities from Sept. 13-21, 2021, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Dustin Green and Sgt. Brandon Mayes spotted Jacob Thomas Ramsey walking at 9:18 a.m. Sept. 19, on the wrong side of Carter Street. They contacted him and conducted a records check. Communications operators advised the 26-year-old Sulphur Springs man had an outstanding parole warrant. The officers took him into custody and transported him to jail for violation of parole, which he was on for a felony cattle, horse or exotic animal theft conviction.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Update: 11-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Crash Friday Identified As Local Youth

The 11-year-old killed in a 2-vehicle crash Friday morning has been identified by Texas Department of Public Safety Funeral services have also been set for the local youth. DPS Sgt. Gregg Williams, with the Texas Highway Patrol Media Communications for the Texarkana/Mount Pleasant region which includes Hopkins County, Saturday reported Angel Olvera was the 11 boy who died at the crash site Friday morning. Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Brad Cummings pronounced Olvera dead at 8 a.m. Sept. 17, 2021.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
