Man Arrested In 2017 For Smuggling People Into The Country Is Back In Hopkins County Jail On Warrants

COVID-19 recoveries have continued to outpace new cases reported for Hopkins County for the 10th consecutive day. While that means the rate of spread is slowing among county residents, it doesn’t mean the virus has been eradicated in Hopkins County, nor does it mean it’s any less deadly. In fact, not only were are there still 343 active COVID cases on Friday, but the sixth Hopkins County COVID fatality was reported for September 2021 as well.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO