CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

LSU, Caesars Sportsbook, enter sponsorship agreement

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (AP) — LSU and Caesar’s Sportsbook have announced a multi-year sponsorship agreement that makes Louisiana’s flagship state university the first in the Southeastern Conference to enter a financial partnership with a gambling company. A person familiar with the situation says Caesars will pay LSU “multiple millions” of dollars for signage at Tiger Stadium and other LSU sports venues. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the value of the contract has not been announced. The deal comes as Louisiana prepares to permit legal sports betting.

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
milehighsports.com

Caesars Sportsbook Free $5,000 Bet Tops All NFL Week 1 Promos

The long wait is finally over as the first week of the 2021 NFL regular season brings 15 more games Sunday and Monday. Caesars has your NFL betting weekend covered offering new customers a $5,000 risk-free bet. What exactly is a risk-free bet $5,000 bet? In the simplest of terms,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
milehighsports.com

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Has Strong Monday Night Football Offers

If you watched any NFL Week 1 action Sunday then you probably saw a Caesars Sportsbook ad or two. The recently re-launched sportsbook has kicked off football season by making a big splash in a number of betting markets behind an aggressive ad campaign and excellent new user promos. As...
NFL
azbigmedia.com

Sports betting arrives in Arizona with Caesars Sportsbook

Above: Caesars Sportsbook Co-Presidents Eric Hession and Chris Holdren, Caesars Sportsbook Chief Trends Officer Trey Wingo, Governor of Arizona Doug Ducey, CEO and President of Arizona Diamondbacks Derrick Hall, World Series Champion Luis Gonzalez, and JB Smoove celebrate the launch of sports betting in Arizona at Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field, Home of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Lifestyle | yesterday | AZ Business Magazine.
ARIZONA STATE
milehighsports.com

Caesars Sportsbook Colorado: A New Sports Betting App Emerges

Caesars Sportsbook Colorado and has officially arrived with thunderous applause for its overall experience and promo offerings. The moment Caesars Entertainment acquired popular William Hill for a cool $4 billion was the instant the online sports betting world changed. Immediately, a gambling monster turned into an online sports wagering machine for years to come.
NFL
gamingintelligence.com

Caesars Sportsbook becomes LSU Athletics’ first sportsbook partner

Caesars Entertainment has agreed a partnership for Caesars Sportsbook to serve as the exclusive gaming and sportsbook partner of the Louisiana State University (LSU) athletics department. The landmark partnership with one of the leading college athletics teams focuses on unique alumni and fan engagement opportunities, while expanding responsible sports gaming...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Caesars Sportsbook#Ap Sports#Caesar S Sportsbook#The Associated Press
legalsportsreport.com

Another College Has A Betting Deal As LSU, Caesars Sportsbook Team Up

Caesars Sportsbook is making a deep push into Louisiana sports betting. Caesars will become the “exclusive gaming and sportsbook partner” of Louisiana State University, according to an announcement Friday. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board finalized permanent sports betting rules Thursday. At least eight of the state’s 20 possible licensees have...
LOUISIANA STATE
chatsports.com

LSU Reaches Deal with Caesars Sportsbook; 1st SEC School with Gambling Partner

LSU and Caesars Sportsbook announced a new sponsorship agreement Friday, the first of its kind for an SEC school. The Associated Press' Brett Martel reported the deal is worth "multiple millions" of dollars. He also reported Caesars isn't planning to place any sportsbooks at Tiger Stadium or any other of the university's athletic venues.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
Central Michigan Life

Preview: Chippewas enter daunting road matchup with LSU

Jim McElwain is familiar with the environment his team is walking into this weekend -- not so much with the players. Central Michigan football is traveling to Louisiana State University, where the Chippewas will square off with the Tigers at Tiger Stadium Saturday night. LSU boasts one of the most raucous environments in college football, one McElwain learned about when he was coaching at Alabama and Florida.
NFL
insidersport.com

LSU Athletics add to Caesars list of sponsees in responsible gaming bid

LSU Athletics has announced Caesars Sportsbook as the sides official gaming and sportsbook partner in an aim to expand responsible sports education, whilst adding to Caesars growing number of sports sponsorships. Facilitated by PlayFly Sports, the partnership will see Caesars committed to working with the Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gaming...
GAMBLING
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn to enter night game in Death Valley at LSU

Two weeks after the White Out at Penn State, Auburn will enter the dreaded night game in Death Valley. Auburn’s game at LSU on Oct. 2 has been scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be televised on...
AUBURN, AL
reviewjournal.com

Kenny Mayne returns to Vegas in role for Caesars Sportsbook

Former UNLV quarterback and ESPN anchor Kenny Mayne has returned to his Las Vegas roots in a roundabout way as a content contributor and brand ambassador for Caesars Sportsbook. Last week, Caesars posted a video on Twitter (@CaesarsSports) welcoming Mayne that was shot at Caesars Palace. “This is where they...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Baton Rouge Business Report

What the Caesars partnership will mean for LSU athletics

LSU and Caesars Sportsbook announced their partnership late last week, just as sports betting is getting going in Louisiana, with licensed gaming options expected to be available as early as Oct. 1. The partnership will benefit LSU, the first SEC school to partner with a gambling company, in a number...
COLLEGE SPORTS
milehighsports.com

Caesars Sportsbook Has Last-Chance Offer for NFL Jersey and $5,000 Risk-Free Bet

The third week of the NFL season kicks off tonight with the Carolina Panthers taking on the Houston Texans, and Caesars Sportsbook is offering a fantastic pair of promos for Week 3. New users can get the biggest risk-free first bet offer, while all users can get an NFL jersey of their choice just by betting on NFL games through the end of this month.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy