Abbeville, LA

Some areas in Abbeville under boil water advisory

By KATC NEWS
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Br601_0bzc8ils00

The City of Abbeville has issued a boil water advisory for some areas due to a pair of broken water valves.

Below are the locations under the boil advisory:

  • Bound to the south by the Old Kaplan Hwy.
  • Bound to the north by Allen Lane
  • Bound to the west by the Coulee Kenny Water Way
  • Bound on the east by the Vermilion River

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

