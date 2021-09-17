CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Lewiston promotes four

 8 days ago

LEWISTON — The city of Lewiston has promoted four employees in the last month. Heather Theriault was promoted to human resources director. She formerly served as Lewiston’s benefits administrator since 2017. She graduated from Saint Joseph’s College with her bachelor’s degree in human resources in 2013 and from the University of Southern New Hampshire with her master’s degree in human resources in 2019. She previously worked in the Lewiston Public Schools Human Resources Department.

