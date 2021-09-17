Motorcyclist killed in crash merging to U.S. 71 from I-435

Update | KCPD identified the driver as 63-year-old Jeffrey Gene Moore of Kensett, Iowa.

Original story | A motorcyclist died in a crash in southeast Kansas City, Missouri, Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. as the motorcyclist was taking the exit from southbound Interstate 435 to southbound U.S. 71.

Police said the motorcyclist was driving his Harley Davidson too fast for the curve and the motorcycle went off the highway.

The motorcycle flipped under the overpass and the driver was ejected.

He died at the scene, police said.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was not wearing a helmet.

The exit ramp was closed while police investigated.

