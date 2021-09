If you call North Brunswick police for help and an officer arrives in a vehicle from East Brunswick or South Amboy, don't worry. Eleven departments lent their vehicles to North Brunswick after 30 of the township's own cars were damaged by the heavy rain of Ida. They were parked in a lot in back of police headquarters on Hermann Road, where the rain accumulated too quickly for officers to safely move the vehicles.

NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO