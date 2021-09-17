How Many Grandchildren Does Whoopi Goldberg Have?

Whoopi Goldberg has been baring her soul both on stage and the small and big screens for four decades. Her work has earned the actor and comedian pretty much every award out there. In fact, as Insider pointed out, she is one of only 16 to have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony, commonly known as an EGOT. Goldberg has been groundbreaking in most things she has put her hands on. In 1991, she became the second Black female actor to ever win an Oscar for her role in "Ghost" — the first to win it in 50 years, according to Variety. At that point, she had already won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA, even though she had kicked off her career only in the early 1980s.